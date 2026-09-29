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Chile moves to speeds up aquaculture diver safety

News29 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Chile is working to speed up new regulations to improve the country’s poor safety record with its aquaculture divers.

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Earlier Fish Farmer Mag diving Chile diving image Vince Spt 26
Diving in Chile
At least 10 commercial fish farm divers are reported to have died over the past 12 months and the death toll in little more than a decade is around 90. There have also been several injury only accidents.
 
It is one of the main challenges facing the country’s salmon farming companies with unions and other organisations demanding urgent action.
 
Divers perform high-risk tasks like cleaning, repairing cage structures, and removing dead fish from mass mortality events.
 
Ten months ago the Chile Congress approved a law that, for the first time, creates a specific labour framework for professional divers working with fish farms.
 
It sets safety obligations for companies, including dive logs, limits on time underwater and emergency protocols.
 
The measure also assigns responsibility to the main companies that contract diving services, requiring them to oversee the work. Reporting has pointed to a target for the rules to take effect from around the middle of this year.
 
But for now, the law lacks the implementing regulation that would define working hours, rest and safety procedures in detail. Until that is published, much of the change it promises remains on paper.
 
SalmonChile, supported the international seminar “Under Pressure”, organised by Buceo Chile AG, an event that brought together national and international specialists to address risk prevention issues, hyperbaric medicine and technological advances applied to industrial diving.
 
SalmonChile representative Ricardo López,  said: “Accidents related to diving in aquaculture operations are a matter of great concern to us.
 
“For years, we have been proactively working to promote concrete actions aimed at better protecting workers in this field.
 
“This includes, among other things, establishing working groups with diving services, identifying gaps, standardising the activity, collaborating with mutual insurance companies, and forging alliances with diving schools and the OTEC ProDiver training centre.”

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What training standards apply to Chilean aquaculture divers before they enter the water?How are remotely operated vehicles reducing diver exposure on fish farms?What causes mass mortality events in Chilean salmon farms?How does hyperbaric medicine treat injuries linked to industrial diving?Which technologies are improving underwater inspection of salmon cages?
Buceo Chile AGChileDivers - Underwater InspectionSalmonChileSea FarmingUnder Pressure
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