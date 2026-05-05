Cermaq weighs up investment in new slaughterhouse

Cermaq is considering whether to build a large new slaughterhouse in Hammerfest, in the north of Norway.

The Japanese-owned fish farmer expanded its operations in Norway last year with the purchase of some of Grieg Seafood’s Norwegian assets, along with its Canadian operation.

Cermaq currently has two established slaughterhouses in the Finnmark region but according to the broadcaster NRK, it is considering investing in a large modern new building. It is not known whether the company would keep its existing facilities.

Cermaq Regional director Gunnar Bragi Gudmundsson told NRK: “The reason is that we have to take into account planned growth in the region. Various alternatives have been considered, and a new slaughterhouse in Hammerfest is one of the options we are looking at.”

He said that as an alternative the company was also considering the current two slaughterhouses as a possible alternative to a larger factory.

He described them as older facilities from around 20 years ago that would require some renovation and development. That is also a possibility, he said.

The company has submitted a letter of intent about a possible new slaughterhouse to the relevant authority in the region.

Cermaq has apparently gained access to a plot of land of almost 20,000 square metres, including parking spaces. In addition, the company has an option on a plot for a box factory, as well as a plot for an oil and flour factory.

“If we go for a new slaughterhouse, it is clear that we must have industry in place that is closely linked to it,” Gudmundsson added.