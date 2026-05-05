ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Cermaq weighs up investment in new slaughterhouse

News05 May 2026by Vince McDonagh

Cermaq is considering whether to build a large new slaughterhouse in Hammerfest, in the north of Norway.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Hammerfest AdobeStock 123434623 web
Hammerfest, Norway

The Japanese-owned fish farmer expanded its operations in Norway last year with the purchase of some of Grieg Seafood’s Norwegian assets, along with its Canadian operation.

 

Cermaq currently has two established slaughterhouses in the Finnmark region but according to the broadcaster NRK, it is considering investing in a large modern new building. It is not known whether the company would keep its existing facilities.

 

Cermaq Regional director Gunnar Bragi Gudmundsson told NRK: “The reason is that we have to take into account planned growth in the region. Various alternatives have been considered, and a new slaughterhouse in Hammerfest is one of the options we are looking at.”

 

He said that as an alternative the company was also considering the current two slaughterhouses as a possible alternative to a larger factory.

 

He described them as older facilities from around 20 years ago that would require some renovation and development. That is also a possibility, he said.

The company has submitted a letter of intent about a possible new slaughterhouse to the relevant authority in the region.

 

Cermaq has apparently gained access to a plot of land of almost 20,000 square metres, including parking spaces. In addition, the company has an option on a plot for a box factory, as well as a plot for an oil and flour factory.

 

“If we go for a new slaughterhouse, it is clear that we must have industry in place that is closely linked to it,” Gudmundsson added.

CermaqEurope - NordicsHammerfestNorwayProcessingsalmonslaughterhouse
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaHybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh areaCompetitive SalaryCompetitive Salary
Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames
KilmelfordKilmelfordFrom £33,000 per annumFrom £33,000 per annum
Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms
ShetlandShetland£43,800 - £48,000 per annum£43,800 - £48,000 per annum
Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland
HolyheadHolyhead£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.