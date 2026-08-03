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Cargill to expand key feed factory

News03 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Cargill is planning to invest at least NOK 90 million (£7m) at its feed factory in northern Norway.

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Cargill Halsa feed factory (photo Cargill)
Cargill Halsa feed factory (photo Cargill)

Part of the project includes a 1,100-square-metre finished-goods warehouse, alongside new offices, changing rooms and communal facilities at the site in Meløy municipality, in Nordland.

 

The site is a major fish feed manufacturing facility, producing sustainable aquaculture nutrition under the EWOS brand.

 

The site will have the capacity to manufacture over 200,000 metric tons of salmon and aquaculture feed annually to supply regional fish farms.

 

It has also achieved Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Feed Standard certification, validating strict environmental and social supply chain standards.

 

Cargill, which operates two other feed plants in Norway, said in a statement that investment would strengthen its capacity to supply aquaculture customers in central Norway.

 

The Norwegian contractor Halsa Bygg, also based in Halsa, was selected for the project following a tender process. The warehouse is scheduled for completion in summer 2027, with the new staff facilities expected to be ready during the winter of 2027-28.

 

“The investment provides better facilities for our employees and gives us greater flexibility to serve customers,” said Tarjei Eide, managing director of Cargill’s fish feed operations in Norway, Scotland and Canada.”

 

The new infrastructure will include a 1,100-square metre finished goods warehouse alongside modernized offices and communal employee spaces.

 

The warehouse is scheduled for completion next summer with the staff new facilities following in the winter of 2027-2028.

CargillFeed & Feed systemsLand Based Farming & HatcheriesNorwayProcessingSea Farming
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