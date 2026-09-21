Canadians to get a taste of Donut

The Marine Donut, a revolutionary closed-containment system for fish farming developed in Norway, is moving westwards. Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is supporting a multi-million dollar project to adapt the Donut for operation in the Pacific Ocean.

The CAN $51 million (£27.2m) adaptation and commercialisation project will be led by Bluegreen, which developed the Marine Donut for salmon farming in Norway.



It will involve the development of six key technologies designed specifically for the Pacific environment.



Marine Donut has completed two full production cycles in collaboration with SalMar, producing close to 2,000 tonnes of fish. The technology can be used for both post-smolt and grow-out production.



Canada’s Ocean Supercluster was set up to accelerate the development and commercialisation of made-in-Canada ocean solutions in blue food, arctic and security, ocean energy, and marine decarbonization, while also growing more companies, creating more jobs, and attracting ocean talent.



The Marine Donut project is being led by Bluegreen’s British Columbia arm, with support from the local Wei Wai Kum First Nation in Campbell River, BC. Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is investing CAN $14.5 million (£7.7m), with the balance of funding coming from project partners.

In collaboration with North Island College, Bluegreen will help build local capacity by recruiting students from local First Nations to join the training program. The program will train up to 140 students in thermoplastic manufacturing in small cohorts of 10 students each. Bluegreen will also recruit and train five–10 Marine Donut operators.

The project partners said Bluegreen’s support from Wei Wai Kum First Nation and other Indigenous collaborators reflects a shared commitment to sustainable economic development, stewardship of marine resources, food security, and long-term prosperity for coastal communities.