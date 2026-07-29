Canadian group launches new shrimp and salmon skillet range

The Canadian seafood group High Liner Foods has launched a new series of frozen skillet meals using salmon and farmed shrimp.

A skillet meal is a largely North American term for a single dish, normally fried in a skillet or pan for speed and convenience.

"Seafood has long been underrepresented in the frozen meals aisle," said Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer, High Liner Foods.

"Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals broaden those options and make it easier than ever to enjoy restaurant-quality seafood meals at home.

“With today’s consumers looking for options that taste great, come together quickly, and are high in protein, this innovative lineup offers all the quality and convenience they want with none of the wait."

High Liner says they are designed to deliver a convenient, one-pan cooking experience

The new product line features three globally inspired recipes crafted with responsibly sourced seafood and high-quality ingredients, each an excellent source of protein, the company said.

Sea Cuisine Skillet Meals currently include three complete meal solutions: Thai Red Curry Salmon made from wild-caught fish with snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and brown rice in a chef-crafted Thai red curry sauce; Mediterranean‑Style Sole Pasta with wild‑caught sole, penne and vegetables in a lemon caper sauce; and Chili Garlic Shrimp comprising Sea Cuisine’s premium shrimp with chow mein noodles, broccoli, red peppers, and carrots in a chili garlic sauce.

Although operating mainly in Canada and the US, High Liner Foods has moved into Norwegian aquaculture over the past couple of years with investments totalling more than US $30m (£22.6m) in Andfjord Salmon and Norcod.