Canadian aquaculture body joins national agri-food trade alliance

CAFTA, the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance has welcomed the country’s Aquaculture Industry Alliance as a member.
It says the move to accept the Aquaculture Alliance (CAIA) as a “friend” reflects the critical role that exports, market access and predictable trade conditions play across Canada’s agri-food economy.
Friends of CAFTA are associated organisations that support the alliance’s mission and shared trade priorities.
CAFTA is a coalition of national organisations that advocate for a more open, rules-based, and fair international trading environment for Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sectors.
CAFTA’s members include various land farming and agriculture related food and life-science industries, which together contribute significantly to Canada’s economy and food security.
CAIA, which represents Canada’s finfish, shellfish and aquatic plant farmers, as well as feed companies and suppliers, adds the voice of Canada’s aquaculture sector to CAFTA’s group of export-oriented food and agriculture organisations.
Timothy Kennedy, President and CEO of CAIA said: “The aquaculture sector is the future for growing more healthy and sustainable Canadian-raised seafood.
“At a time when trade policy and market access are increasingly important to Canada’s economic future, joining CAFTA ensures aquaculture has a seat at the table alongside the country’s leading export sectors.”
He added: “Canadian aquaculture exports are valued at more than CA $1 billion (£530m) annually, while the sector generates more than $6 billion (£3.2 bn) in economic activity, contributes $2.03 billion (£1 bn plus) to GDP and supports approximately 18,000 jobs in coastal and rural communities across the country.”
Kennedy said that the CAIA’s participation in CAFTA will help ensure the priorities of seafood farmers are reflected in broader agri-food trade advocacy, supporting the communities they sustain and the sector’s continued growth.
“Canada’s aquaculture sector is a proven export success story, and CAIA’s voice adds important depth to our alliance,” said Greg Northey, President of CAFTA.
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