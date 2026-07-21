Canadian aquaculture body joins national agri-food trade alliance

CAFTA, the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance has welcomed the country’s Aquaculture Industry Alliance as a member.

It says the move to accept the Aquaculture Alliance (CAIA) as a “friend” reflects the critical role that exports, market access and predictable trade conditions play across Canada’s agri-food economy.

Friends of CAFTA are associated organisations that support the alliance’s mission and shared trade priorities.

CAFTA is a coalition of national organisations that advocate for a more open, rules-based, and fair international trading environment for Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sectors.

CAFTA’s members include various land farming and agriculture related food and life-science industries, which together contribute significantly to Canada’s economy and food security.