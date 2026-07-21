ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Canadian aquaculture body joins national agri-food trade alliance

News21 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

CAFTA, the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance has welcomed the country’s Aquaculture Industry Alliance as a member.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Cermag-Canada-image-Vince-e1721036159246_(1).jpg
Fish farm, Canada (photo: Cermaq)

It says the move to accept the Aquaculture Alliance (CAIA) as a “friend” reflects the critical role that exports, market access and predictable trade conditions play across Canada’s agri-food economy.

 

Friends of CAFTA are associated organisations that support the alliance’s mission and shared trade priorities.

 

CAFTA is a coalition of national organisations that advocate for a more open, rules-based, and fair international trading environment for Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sectors.

 

CAFTA’s members include various land farming and agriculture related food and life-science industries, which together contribute significantly to Canada’s economy and food security.

timkennedyjpg
Timothy Kennedy

CAIA, which represents Canada’s finfish, shellfish and aquatic plant farmers, as well as feed companies and suppliers, adds the voice of Canada’s aquaculture sector to CAFTA’s group of export-oriented food and agriculture organisations.

 

Timothy Kennedy, President and CEO of CAIA said: “The aquaculture sector is the future for growing more healthy and sustainable Canadian-raised seafood.

 

“At a time when trade policy and market access are increasingly important to Canada’s economic future, joining CAFTA ensures aquaculture has a seat at the table alongside the country’s leading export sectors.”

 

He added: “Canadian aquaculture exports are valued at more than CA $1 billion (£530m) annually, while the sector generates more than $6 billion (£3.2 bn) in economic activity, contributes $2.03 billion (£1 bn plus) to GDP and supports approximately 18,000 jobs in coastal and rural communities across the country.”

 

Kennedy said that the CAIA’s participation in CAFTA will help ensure the priorities of seafood farmers are reflected in broader agri-food trade advocacy, supporting the communities they sustain and the sector’s continued growth.

 

“Canada’s aquaculture sector is a proven export success story, and CAIA’s voice adds important depth to our alliance,” said Greg Northey, President of CAFTA.

 

CAFTACAIACanadasalmonSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Production Manager - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Hygiene Team Leader - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Team Leader SHC - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Quality Controller - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Team Leader (Hygiene Night Shift) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.