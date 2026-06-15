Campaigner refuses to sign 'stay away' pledge

Anti-fish farming activist Don Staniford has rejected what he says is a “legal threat” from salmon farmer Mowi over his incursions onto salmon farm sites.

Mowi’s lawyers, Aberdein Considine. Had requested that Don Staniford sign an undertaking not to approach within five metres of salmon farms operated by Mowi and its subsidiaries in Wester Ross, Loch Etive, Kilbrannan Sound and the Outer Hebrides.

Staniford has indicated that he has no intention of giving such an undertaking, arguing that there is no law of trespass on the surface of the sea, and that statements by Police Scotland and Crown Estate Scotland – which is responsible for fish farm leases – make it clear that there is a right of navigation through and around farm sites.

Don Staniford has a long history of entering fish farm sites to take videos which, he says, provide evidence of mistreatment of fish.

Mowi and other salmon farmers say his expeditions threaten biosecurity at farm sites as well as interfering with operations and intimidating fish farm workers.

Both Mowi and Scottish Sea Farms haver successfully applied for permanent interdicts – the equivalent of an injunction in Scots law – banning Staniford (and his associates) from fish farm sites.

Provisions in Mowi’s requested interdict, requiring him to observe a 15 metre exclusion zone around sites and to desist from flying drones overhead were not upheld by the courts, however.

Bakkafrost is now seeking a similar interdict.