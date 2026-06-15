ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Campaigner refuses to sign 'stay away' pledge

News15 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Anti-fish farming activist Don Staniford has rejected what he says is a “legal threat” from salmon farmer Mowi over his incursions onto salmon farm sites.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Don_Staniford_and_Mowi_vessel
Don Staniford approaches a Mowi vessel

Mowi’s lawyers, Aberdein Considine. Had requested that Don Staniford sign an undertaking not to approach within five metres of salmon farms operated by Mowi and its subsidiaries in Wester Ross, Loch Etive, Kilbrannan Sound and the Outer Hebrides.

 

Staniford has indicated that he has no intention of giving such an undertaking, arguing that there is no law of trespass on the surface of the sea, and that statements by Police Scotland and Crown Estate Scotland – which is responsible for fish farm leases – make it clear that there is a right of navigation through and around farm sites.

 

Don Staniford has a long history of entering fish farm sites to take videos which, he says, provide evidence of mistreatment of fish.

 

Mowi and other salmon farmers say his expeditions threaten biosecurity at farm sites as well as interfering with operations and intimidating fish farm workers.

 

Both Mowi and Scottish Sea Farms haver successfully applied for permanent interdicts – the equivalent of an injunction in Scots law – banning Staniford (and his associates) from fish farm sites.

 

Provisions in Mowi’s requested interdict, requiring him to observe a 15 metre exclusion zone around sites and to desist from flying drones overhead were not upheld by the courts, however.

 

Bakkafrost is now seeking a similar interdict.

Don StanifordMowipoliticssalmonScottish Salmon WatchSea Farmingunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Quality Manager - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
HGV Driver - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Hygiene Department Trainer (Night Shift Monday to Friday) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Broodstock Technician (Ardessie) - Mowi Scotland
Garve, Wester RossGarve, Wester Ross£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Trainee Health & Safety Advisor - Mowi Scotland
Western IslesWestern Isles£28,000 to £30,000 per annum£28,000 to £30,000 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.