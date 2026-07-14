Campaigner launches complaint against Loch Duart over welfare

Anti-salmon farming activist Don Staniford has lodged complaints with regulators based on covert video footage which, he says, reveals serious welfare issues at Loch Duart’s salmon farm at Reintraid, in Loch A Chairn Bhain, Sutherland.
Staniford made an unauthorised visit to the farm site in the early hours of Saturday 20 June, with Jamie Moyes of Abolish Salmon Farming.
His complaint to the Fish Health Inspectorate and the Animal and Plant Health Agency states: “The video footage shot by Abolish Salmon Farming clearly shows disease-ridden salmon suffering unnecessarily – with skin lesions, lice damage, evidence of jellyfish stings, deformities, s-shaped spine problems, gashes, slashes, cysts, pox, lacerations, bacterial infections and open wounds.”
He adds that three gulls were also seen with two trapped inside the cages and one dead in the nets.
Staniford adds: “Scottish Salmon Watch [the group he founded] believes - based upon the video footage shot on 20 June 2026 at Reintraid salmon farm in Loch A Chairn Bhain - that Loch Duart is in breach of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006; specifically Section 19 ‘Unnecessary Suffering’ and Section 24 ‘Ensuring welfare of animals’ as well as the RSPCA’s welfare standards for farmed Atlantic salmon.”
A spokesperson said the images presented were selective and added that it was deeply concerned at the activists’ incursion into a biosecure site.
The spokesperson said: "We condemn the continued harassment of our company, our dedicated employees, and our loyal customers by career animal activists. Every day, our team works tirelessly to raise fish to the highest standards of care, delivering a product we are proud to share with customers around the world.
"As with any animal population, including humans, a small proportion of individuals will become ill. While unfortunate, this is a biological reality of life. Although the footage is distressing, it has been selectively curated to show only a small number of affected fish and is not representative of the healthy population currently being harvested from this site.
"We are deeply concerned by activists unlawfully trespassing onto our farms, creating serious safety risks for themselves and unnecessary biosecurity risks to our fish stocks.
"We stand firmly behind our small-scale farming practices, with fish welfare and product quality at the heart of everything we do. We remain confident in our belief that this approach produces the finest farm-raised salmon available on the market."
Mowi and Scottish Sea Farms have applied for and won interdicts – the Scottish equivalent of an injunction – preventing Don Staniford from trespassing on their farm sites, and Bakkafrost is in the process of seeking similar protection.
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