Campaigner launches complaint against Loch Duart over welfare

Company hits back at ‘harassment’

A spokesperson said the images presented were selective and added that it was deeply concerned at the activists’ incursion into a biosecure site.

The spokesperson said: "We condemn the continued harassment of our company, our dedicated employees, and our loyal customers by career animal activists. Every day, our team works tirelessly to raise fish to the highest standards of care, delivering a product we are proud to share with customers around the world.

"As with any animal population, including humans, a small proportion of individuals will become ill. While unfortunate, this is a biological reality of life. Although the footage is distressing, it has been selectively curated to show only a small number of affected fish and is not representative of the healthy population currently being harvested from this site.

"We are deeply concerned by activists unlawfully trespassing onto our farms, creating serious safety risks for themselves and unnecessary biosecurity risks to our fish stocks.

"We stand firmly behind our small-scale farming practices, with fish welfare and product quality at the heart of everything we do. We remain confident in our belief that this approach produces the finest farm-raised salmon available on the market."

Mowi and Scottish Sea Farms have applied for and won interdicts – the Scottish equivalent of an injunction – preventing Don Staniford from trespassing on their farm sites, and Bakkafrost is in the process of seeking similar protection.