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Call goes out for ‘supply chain heroes’

News13 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Nominations are open for the 2026 UK awards hosted by the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council – with two new categories recognising the contribution of fish farmers and fishmongers in promoting sustainable seafood.

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The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) UK and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) UK said the two new additions to the annual awards, now in their 13th year recognise critical roles in the growing market for certified seafood.

 

The MSC UK Fishmonger of the Year award is open to any business, large or small, that operates on the high street or online and reflects the growing consumer appetite for specialist retailers – particularly via e-commerce.

 

Meanwhile, the fish farmers striving to be the best in British aquaculture can compete for the title of ASC UK Producer of the Year.

 

On the back of a year in which certified sustainable seafood sales soared, George Clark, MSC UK & Ireland Programme Director, said the MSC team are looking forward to rewarding the individuals and businesses at the forefront of this progressive future.

 

He said: “Change is happening across the supply chain from the ocean to the plate, and the MSC’s UK Awards provide the perfect showcase for all those who are working tirelessly to catch, process, deliver, sell and serve the best sustainable seafood.

 

“Fishmongers, both online and in-store, are our trusted shop window into seafood and I’m delighted that we’ll now be acknowledging the very best in this category.”

 

The MSC UK and ASC UK annual awards are the showcase event of the year to celebrate businesses and individuals working to offer consumers certified seafood from healthy stocks and well-managed farms.

 

Nominations are open until 21 August and the winners will be announced in October.

 

Maud van den Haspel, ASC General Manager for the UK and Benelux, said: "These awards celebrate the people and organisations whose commitment and ambition are helping drive positive change across seafood farming.

 

"Farmers are the foundation of the ASC programme. Introducing a Farmer of the Year award is an important way of recognising the people whose commitment and innovation are helping move seafood farming forward. Their achievements deserve to be celebrated, and we hope their stories will inspire others to follow."

 

There are now 18 categories in total – 13 MSC and six ASC, and consumers will again have the chance to have their say with a public vote for each organisation’s Product of the Year award via online voting platforms at MSC and ASC.

The award categories are:

 

MSC

  • UK Ocean Leadership Award
  • UK Fishing Hero
  • UK Fishmonger
  • Foodservice Champion
  • Foodservice supplier
  • Newcomer
  • Product
  • Seafood Brand
  • Marketing Campaign
  • Online Brand
  • Supermarket

ASC

  • UK Supermarket
  • UK Supplier
  • UK Brand
  • UK Product
  • UK Newcomer
  • UK Farmer

Among the standout winners in 2025, Tesco was crowned MSC UK Supermarket of the Year while Sainsbury’s won the ASC UK Retailer of the Year award.

 

The MSC UK Product of the Year 2025, voted for by consumers, was won by Waitrose for its No.1 Moules Marinière with Wild Garlic & Chardonnay, made with rope-grown mussels harvested in the Shetland Islands.

 

More details about the award categories, including how to submit a nomination or vote, can be found online.

 

ASC Awards 2025 Signet Library Edinburgh 20251023
ASC/MSC awards 2025, at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)awardsFinfish - otherLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMarine Stewardship CouncilProcessingsalmonSea Farmingunited kingdom
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