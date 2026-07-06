ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Bluefront invests in net cleaning specialist

News06 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

Seafood investor Bluefront Equity has taken a majority stake in Norway-based Meox AS, a provider of robotic cleaning solutions for the aquaculture and maritime industries.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Meox net cleaner
Meox net cleaner

Bluefront acquired 55% of the shares in Meox AS from Jaras Invest AS, which will remain the second-largest shareholder. The investment was made through Bluefront’s second fund, Bluefront Capital II. The sum involved has not been disclosed.

 

Core products from Meox include specialised cleaning robots for net cleaning, as well as robotic solutions for cleaning of mooring lines and ropes, lice skirts, cage collars, vessel hulls and land-based aquaculture facilities.

 

In addition, Meox supplies remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for inspection of nets, hulls and other technical equipment. The company also offers robotic solutions for retrieval of dead fish and sludge handling.

 

A key component of Meox’s cleaning technology is its patented cavitation-based method, where air bubbles are pulsed into the water jet. This significantly reduces mechanical wear on the equipment that is being cleaned as the air bubbles perform most of the cleaning by effectively dislodging biofouling from nets and other surfaces.

 

Simen Landmark, partner and chief investment officer at Bluefront, said: “Achieving an average annual growth rate of around 20% over the past five years clearly shows that the team that is doing many things right. Fish farming companies in Norway and internationally have increasingly adopted Meox’s solutions in recent years. We look forward to contributing with capital and competence to further strengthen and expand the products and services that Meox offer its customers.”

 

Simen Landmark and  Bluefront’s Maria Færevaag will join Meox’s board of directors.

 

Meox employs 11 people. The company’s headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Namsos in Trøndelag county, Norway.

Simen Landmark (left) Maria Frevaag (right)
Bluefront Equity's Simen Landmark (left) and Maria Færevaag

International ambition

Kristian Kåre Hjertvik, managing director of Meox, said: “We are the market leader for provision of cleaning robots to the aquaculture industry in Chile, and our market share is growing rapidly in Norway. A key reason for bringing Bluefront on board is to strengthen our service and aftermarket capabilities, including further expanding our capacity and footprint to provide even closer customer support. In addition, we share an ambition to expand internationally, including into Scotland and Canada.”

 

Meox reported revenues of approximately NOK 44m (£3.4m) in 2025. Since inception, the company has delivered an average annual revenue growth of around 20 percent and positive operating result each year.

 

The deal marks the third transaction between Bluefront and companies associated with Jaras Invest, which is part of Trøndelag-based JarasGruppen.

 

In the autumn of 2023, Bluefront-owned Seaqloud acquired the environmental monitoring software and products, including the “Guardian” product portfolio, from Meox, which has Jaras as shareholder. In September last year Bluefront acquired shares from Jaras Invest, via Havbruksparken Utvikling, when it became majority owner of fish health company Aqua Kompetanse AS.

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

Which firms supply net-cleaning robots to salmon farmers?What are the advantages in using a robot net cleaner?
Investment and Finance - MarineNet CleanersNorwayProducts and InnovationsROVSea Farmingunderwater services and products
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Team Leader (Hygiene Night Shift) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Technician (Primary) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Asbestos Officer (Housing) - Waverley Court - 15350_1782742619 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£40,501 to £47,639 per annum£40,501 to £47,639 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.