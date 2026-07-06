Bluefront invests in net cleaning specialist

Seafood investor Bluefront Equity has taken a majority stake in Norway-based Meox AS, a provider of robotic cleaning solutions for the aquaculture and maritime industries.

Bluefront acquired 55% of the shares in Meox AS from Jaras Invest AS, which will remain the second-largest shareholder. The investment was made through Bluefront’s second fund, Bluefront Capital II. The sum involved has not been disclosed.

Core products from Meox include specialised cleaning robots for net cleaning, as well as robotic solutions for cleaning of mooring lines and ropes, lice skirts, cage collars, vessel hulls and land-based aquaculture facilities.

In addition, Meox supplies remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for inspection of nets, hulls and other technical equipment. The company also offers robotic solutions for retrieval of dead fish and sludge handling.

A key component of Meox’s cleaning technology is its patented cavitation-based method, where air bubbles are pulsed into the water jet. This significantly reduces mechanical wear on the equipment that is being cleaned as the air bubbles perform most of the cleaning by effectively dislodging biofouling from nets and other surfaces.

Simen Landmark, partner and chief investment officer at Bluefront, said: “Achieving an average annual growth rate of around 20% over the past five years clearly shows that the team that is doing many things right. Fish farming companies in Norway and internationally have increasingly adopted Meox’s solutions in recent years. We look forward to contributing with capital and competence to further strengthen and expand the products and services that Meox offer its customers.”

Simen Landmark and Bluefront’s Maria Færevaag will join Meox’s board of directors.

Meox employs 11 people. The company’s headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Namsos in Trøndelag county, Norway.