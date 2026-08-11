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Bio Marine picks UK and Ireland distribution partner

News11 Aug 2026by Robert Outram

Scottish-based W&J Knox has been appointed as the UK and Ireland distributor for Norwegian business Bio Marine’s lice skirt and treatment tarpaulin solutions.

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BioMarine tarpaulin stitching Aug 2026 web
Tarpaulin stitching (photo: Bio Marine)

Bio Marine said: “The partnership marks an important step in Bio Marine’s continued growth in the UK and Ireland, strengthening the company’s ability to provide customers with local expertise, efficient logistics, and responsive after-sales support.”

 

W & J Knox, the two companies said in a joint statement, brings extensive experience in manufacturing technical textile products and a strong understanding of the Scottish and Irish aquaculture industries.

 

The statement continued: “Combined with the company’s capability to inspect, wash, and service lice skirts, this partnership will provide customers with comprehensive support throughout the product lifecycle.”

 

Nils Hovden, Sales Manager at Bio Marine, said: “We are delighted to partner with W & J Knox. Their strong reputation, manufacturing expertise, and local presence make them an ideal partner for Bio Marine. Together, we can provide UK fish farmers with high-quality lice skirt solutions, backed by responsive local support and industry knowledge.”

 

Finlay Oman, MD at W & J Knox commented: “Bio Marine lice skirts and treatment tarpaulins are a perfect addition to our portfolio, and this new partnership strengthens our commitment to deliver value to customers and support a sustainable aquaculture industry.”

WJ Knox BioMarine agreement 2026
W&K Knox and Bio Marine have agreed a distribution deal

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

Which lice-skirt designs are most used by UK salmon farms?How do treatment tarpaulins get deployed during delousing operations?What services do Scottish suppliers offer for skirt inspection and washing?Which UK firms distribute Norwegian aquaculture equipment locally?How are technical textile manufacturers innovating for pens and nets?
IrelandNets / Pens and CagesNorwaySea Farmingunited kingdom
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