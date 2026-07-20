Big slump in European seafood consumption – report

Europeans are eating far less seafood – both farmed and wild caught – a new EU study on consumption suggests.

Published by EUMOFA, (European Market Observatory for Fishery and Aquaculture Products), the study was funded by the European Commission.

It provides a comprehensive assessment of the evolution of fishery and aquaculture product consumption in the EU, examining changes in patterns, consumer behaviour and preferences, and the main economic and structural factors shaping demand.

The blunt truth is that consumption across the trading bloc declined from 12,94 million tons in 2014 to 10,25 million tons in 2023 (around 20%) , while per capita consumption fell from 25,5 kg to 22,9 kg, its lowest level during the decade in question.

The report notes that trends have varied considerably across member states. Consumption decreased in countries including Spain, France and Lithuania, while it increased in Italy, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Portugal and Spain remained the EU’s largest per capita consumers of seafood.

The study identifies a gradual shift from frequent at-home consumption towards more occasional patterns and greater out-of-home consumption. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger consumers, who tend to have lower familiarity with fish preparation and stronger expectations regarding convenience. Demand is increasingly oriented towards portioned, prepacked, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products.

It says: “Price and product appearance remain the main purchasing criteria, although origin, convenience and sustainability are gaining importance.

“At the same time, EU supply also shape consumption patterns. The EU market’s reliance on imports and retail strategies favouring stable, predictable supplies are contributing to a concentration of consumption around a limited number of species, such as salmon, tuna and shrimp.”

The report also provides detailed analyses of Spain, France, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Austria, showing how cultural traditions, income, retail structures, product availability and price sensitivity influence consumption differently across national markets.

It says economic, cultural and geographical factors continue to strongly influence consumption patterns, with coastal countries generally maintaining higher and more diversified levels of consumption. In particular, the strong tradition of FAP (fishery and aquaculture products) consumption in Italy contributed both to growth over the decade and to the resilience of demand during the Covid crisis.

It also suggests that consumption trends are influenced not only by consumer preferences but also by the structure of the supply and the offer, which can in turn shape demand.

The EU FAP market is shaped by a structural reliance on imports, declining domestic production, and retail strategies that prioritise species offering greater stability and predictability, both in terms of price and volume.