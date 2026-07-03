Bakkafrost Faroes Q2 harvest is higher, but Scotland’s output is down

Bakkafrost has announced a second quarter harvest of almost 30,000 metric tons, up by 30% year on year, with all of the increase coming from the Faroe Islands.

Bakkafrost Scotland’s harvest was down more than half to 3,200 tons between April and June.

The total figure for the group was 29,900 tons in Q2 (Q2 2025: 23,000 tons). The Faroes accounted for 26,700 tons, which is 10,000 tons more than a year ago.

In Scotland, where a major recovery operation is in progress, the figure was 3,800 tons lower than a year ago.

April was the best month for Scotland at 1,900 tons with May and June producing just 400 tons and 800 tons respectively.

The Faroes enjoyed an exceptional spring period with high figures during all three months of the quarter.

Some 7,700 tons was harvested in April, 8,700 tons in May and 10, 300 tons in June. The exceptional mortality costs for the Faroe Islands were zero, but for Scotland the figures were just 1.9% in April and below 1% in May and June.

The smolt release for the Faroes was 5.6 million, bringing a total of 9.5 million for the year to date and for Scotland it was 3.9 million, bringing a total of 4.9 million for the year to date.

Based on preliminary numbers, Q2 2026 exceptional mortality costs in farming were zero for the Faroes and DKK 32 million (£3.66m) for Scotland. Exceptional mortality costs in freshwater for both operations were zero.

Group feed sales doubled on last year to 72,800 tons while fish meal sales came put at 1,200 tons.

The full Q2 2026 report will be released on 31 August.