ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Autonomous tech on show at Seawork

News11 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Collaboration on the growing field of autonomous vessels has been among the themes of Seawork 2026, the leading marine trade show just drawing to a close today in Southampton.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Tug fitted with Sleipner thrusters
Tug fitted with Sleipner thrusters

Seawork is Europe’s biggest workboat and commercial marine trade event, taking place this year over 9-11 June.

 

Norway-based Sleipner announced a joint initiative with Robosys Automation to deliver advanced remote vessel control utilising Robosys’ VOYAGER AI software integrated with Sleipner Thrusters.

 

VOYAGER AI REMOTE integrates seamlessly with Sleipner thrusters to enable accurate station keeping, dynamic positioning and vessel control. The system continuously monitors environmental and operational conditions, automatically adjusting propulsion to maintain stability, enhance safety, and optimise efficiency.

 

The two companies said: “This joint solution represents a significant step forward in marine technology, enabling vessel owners and operators to benefit from improved handling and reduced workload while maintaining full operational oversight. By merging intelligent autonomy with precise propulsion response, the system supports complex mission profiles across a wide range of marine crewed and unmanned applications.”

 

“Our collaboration with Sleipner reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Nigel Lee, CSO of Robosys Automation. “By integrating Robosys’ VOYAGER AI REMOTE system with Sleipner’s trusted thruster technology, we are delivering a solution that enhances control today while enabling the transition to greater autonomy in the future.” 

 

Russell Chadwick, General Manager of Sleipner UK, commented: “This partnership allows us to extend the capabilities of our thruster systems into the evolving autonomous landscape. Together with Robosys Automation, we are providing vessel operators with a smarter, more adaptable control solution. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of next-generation marine technology.”

Hydrosurv USV 342772 hydrosurvsreav25usv 390006
Hydrosurv USV

Also at the show, software business Subnero announced a collaboration with HydroSurv, integrating HydroSurv’s uncrewed surface vessel (USV) with Subsea Nero’s subsea communications and data platform. The key application is a USV capable of carrying out continuous ocean monitoring.


Among the talks at the show, delegates heard about real-world examples of USV applications, including from James Cowles of ACUA Ocean, which has developed a new model of smaller USV which deals with the problem of instability; and Danny Shipp and Rob Armstrong of BMT, which has been working on a design for a rapid response craft which can be either crewed or uncrewed.

Boats and BargesProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingUncrewed surface vessel (USV)united kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Hygiene Department Trainer (Night Shift Monday to Friday) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Broodstock Technician (Ardessie) - Mowi Scotland
Garve, Wester RossGarve, Wester Ross£28,258 to £35,265 per annum£28,258 to £35,265 per annum
Trainee Health & Safety Advisor - Mowi Scotland
Western IslesWestern Isles£28,000 to £30,000 per annum£28,000 to £30,000 per annum
Farm Technician (Laga Bay) - Mowi Scotland
Acharacle, LochaberAcharacle, Lochaber£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Environmental Field Scientist (Fort William) - Mowi Scotland
Fort William, LochaberFort William, LochaberSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.