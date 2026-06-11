Autonomous tech on show at Seawork

Collaboration on the growing field of autonomous vessels has been among the themes of Seawork 2026, the leading marine trade show just drawing to a close today in Southampton.

Seawork is Europe’s biggest workboat and commercial marine trade event, taking place this year over 9-11 June.

Norway-based Sleipner announced a joint initiative with Robosys Automation to deliver advanced remote vessel control utilising Robosys’ VOYAGER AI software integrated with Sleipner Thrusters.

VOYAGER AI REMOTE integrates seamlessly with Sleipner thrusters to enable accurate station keeping, dynamic positioning and vessel control. The system continuously monitors environmental and operational conditions, automatically adjusting propulsion to maintain stability, enhance safety, and optimise efficiency.

The two companies said: “This joint solution represents a significant step forward in marine technology, enabling vessel owners and operators to benefit from improved handling and reduced workload while maintaining full operational oversight. By merging intelligent autonomy with precise propulsion response, the system supports complex mission profiles across a wide range of marine crewed and unmanned applications.”

“Our collaboration with Sleipner reflects a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Nigel Lee, CSO of Robosys Automation. “By integrating Robosys’ VOYAGER AI REMOTE system with Sleipner’s trusted thruster technology, we are delivering a solution that enhances control today while enabling the transition to greater autonomy in the future.”

Russell Chadwick, General Manager of Sleipner UK, commented: “This partnership allows us to extend the capabilities of our thruster systems into the evolving autonomous landscape. Together with Robosys Automation, we are providing vessel operators with a smarter, more adaptable control solution. As the maritime industry continues to evolve, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of next-generation marine technology.”