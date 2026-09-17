Atlantic Sapphire’s CFO set to take up Hofseth role

Gunnar Aasbø-Skinderhaug, who announced his resignation as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Deputy CEO of Atlantic Sapphire this week, has already landed a new job. He is to become CFO of the large Norwegian salmon farming group Hofseth

The Hofseth announcement said Aasbø-Skinderhaug has extensive management experience in the seafood industry and more than 10 years of experience as a CFO.

Before joining Atlantic Sapphire, he was, among other things, Director of Cermaq Norway Salmon and Global Head of Finance at Cermaq.

Aasbø-Skinderhaug was previously CFO of Aker Seafoods/Norway Seafoods and has broad experience in seafood, aquaculture, financing and the capital market.

The appointment comes just over a month after Olav Holst-Dyrnes took office as the new CEO of Hofseth.

Holst-Dyrnes said: “Gunnar has broad experience from the seafood industry and solid financial expertise.

Hofseth has made major investments in both farming and processing in recent years, to contribute to an even more sustainable development of seafood production. We have great ambitions for further development and will continue to invest in the company.

With Gunnar on the team, we are strengthening the financial expertise and experience we need to realise these ambitions.”

Aasbø-Skinderhaug said he is looking forward to becoming part of the Hofseth organisation.

“Hofseth is an exciting company with a strong position in the seafood industry, a significant presence in important growth markets and great ambitions for further development,” he said.

“After 900 days of summer and flat land in Florida, it will be good to have four seasons, ups and downs. I look forward to becoming part of the team and using my experience to contribute to the further development of the company.”

Svein Myhre, who has been interim CFO for the past 13 months, returns to his previous role with a focus on value chain optimization in the group.