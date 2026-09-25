Atlantic Sapphire to borrow another US $3 million

The Florida land salmon company Atlantic Sapphire, currently fighting its was back to financial stability, has decided to borrow more money.

The company announced on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday 23 September that to improve its liquidity situation, it is taking on an additional three million dollars (£2.3m)

Atlantic Sapphire said it has agreed has agreed with its major shareholders who are Condire Management L.P., Nordlaks Holding AS, Strawberry Capital AS, Nokomis Capital Master Fund, L.P. and Joh. Johannson Eiendom AS to raise an additional tranche of the Bridge Loan ("Bridge Loan Tranche E") of USD three million.

The Bridge Loan Tranche E will be governed by materially the same terms and conditions as the earlier tranches of the Bridge Loan but will not be subject to an origination fee and will have an interest rate of 20% a year and a Maturity Date of 30 June 2027.

The company is slowly working to get back to some form of normality after a challenging two years on the production side.

It all seemed so different 16 years ago when what was then a Danish based company announced its Florida plan to grow fish close to US major end markets to eliminate the carbon footprint of air-freighting imported salmon.

But it ran into high costs developing large-scale land-based RAS facilities so far from its Danish home base.

Various technical issues did not help either. But now some form of stability is on the horizon and a big plus is that it is based in a country where salmon farms are still few and far between.