Arctic salmon farmer results hit by ISA and algae blows

Welde said last year had seen several milestones for the company’s investment projects.

“A new slaughterhouse and a new fillet factory are being built on Børøya, as well as a new administration building. Most of the project will be completed during the fall of 2026,” said Welde.

“In December 2025, our ocean tank [closed containment pen], Storbåtsegga [“Egg”], finally arrived at the Sørvika site north of Raftsundet.

“Here it was lowered and moored, and prepared for production from spring 2026. Around the same time as Storbåtsegga arrived, we received our new service boat Raften.

“This will contribute to operations at all our sites, including towing and mooring work. On the smolt side, fish were placed in the new facility in Nusfjord at the end of the year.

He added: “In addition, work on development in Mørsvika is well underway, and on Rødskjær, the site where we plan to build a completely new smolt facility is being filled. Nordlaks uses operating profits and bank loans to finance these investments.

Nordlaks uses part of its profits to support projects, associations and organizations in the areas where it is active.

Last year contributions were made to 158 different projects with a total of NOK 2.65 million (£204,000). In addition, NOK 10 million (£769,000) was given to the new Bodø - Glimt Arctic arena. A significant amount of salmon was also distributed through sponsorship funds.