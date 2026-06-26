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Arctic salmon farmer results hit by ISA and algae blows

News26 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The high cost of issues such as infectious salmon anaemia and algal bloom outbreaks on salmon farms has become all too evident following the 2025 results from the Arctic company Nordlaks.

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Nordlaks Storbåtsegga Egg arrives 2025
Nordalks' Storbåtsegga closed containment system began operations last year

While Nordlaks reported a 4,200 ton higher salmon harvest of 53,802 tons last year, the company said 2025 was marked by two extraordinary events” in the sea phase. In April and May it experienced both an algae bloom in Øksfjorden and an ISA infection at its location in Dragnes.

 

CEO Eirik Welde said: “These are dramatic events that primarily affect our fish. In addition, the events have a negative effect on production and results in 2025, as well as further into subsequent years.”

 

Operating revenues in 2025 totalled NOK 5.2 billion (£399,000) for the group. This is lower than the previous year, which is mainly due to lower salmon prices.

 

Operating expenses ended at NOK 4.4 billion (£338m) an increase from NOK 3.9 billion (£300m) the previous year. The group’s annual profit ended at NOK 510 million (£39m), half the figure of 2024.

Eirik-Welde_Nordlaks_20250429
Eirik Welde

Welde said last year had seen several milestones for the company’s investment projects.

 

“A new slaughterhouse and a new fillet factory are being built on Børøya, as well as a new administration building. Most of the project will be completed during the fall of 2026,” said Welde. 

 

“In December 2025, our ocean tank [closed containment pen], Storbåtsegga [“Egg”], finally arrived at the Sørvika site north of Raftsundet.

 

“Here it was lowered and moored, and prepared for production from spring 2026. Around the same time as Storbåtsegga arrived, we received our new service boat Raften.

 

“This will contribute to operations at all our sites, including towing and mooring work. On the smolt side, fish were placed in the new facility in Nusfjord at the end of the year.

 

He added: “In addition, work on development in Mørsvika is well underway, and on Rødskjær, the site where we plan to build a completely new smolt facility is being filled. Nordlaks uses operating profits and bank loans to finance these investments. 

 

Nordlaks uses part of its profits to support projects, associations and organizations in the areas where it is active.

 

Last year contributions were made to 158 different projects with a total of NOK 2.65 million (£204,000). In addition, NOK 10 million (£769,000) was given to the new Bodø - Glimt Arctic arena. A significant amount of salmon was also distributed through sponsorship funds.

Nordlaks GroupNorwaysalmonSea Farming
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