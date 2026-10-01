ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Aquaculture is 'the forgotten child', says Iceland industry body

News01 Oct 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Icelandic seafood industry organisation, SFS, has described aquaculture as “a forgotten child” following the news that legislation setting out reforms for the sector appear to have been shelved.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
fish farm Iceland AdobeStock 453653791 20250819
Fish farm, Iceland

The SFS CEO, Heiðrún Lind Marteinsdóttir, writes on the organisation’s website: “Anyone who has children knows that they need to be given equal attention. Gifts should ideally be of a similar nature and they should be treated fairly equally. It can be a sour mood if one child is forgotten.

 

“We in aquaculture feel a bit like the forgotten child. We have been waiting for a comprehensive law on the sector for quite a long time. Two attempts have now been made, by two governments. But last week it became clear that aquaculture is nowhere to be found on the parliamentary agenda for the winter.”

 

She said SFS, which represents both Iceland’s deep sea fishing and aquaculture sectors, that it “was trying to look on the bright side and hope that the parents (i.e. government) are thinking of us.”

Heidrun Lind Marteinsdottir SFS CEO
Heiðrún Lind Marteinsdóttir

 

The Minister of Industry and Trade said on TV at the beginning of the year the government was  creating a comprehensive law that has long been called for, but that it wanted to ensure predictability, and fair fees and taxes.

 

Ms Marteinsdóttir said: “We agree on this and are particularly disappointed that this issue has not found its way onto the parliamentary agenda.

“Uncertainty is bad, whether we continue to talk about education or the development of an economy that has a lot to say for the country’s settlements and the nation’s performance.

 

“We have had to deal with a complex regulatory framework and tax collection that is in no way consistent with the actual performance of companies or what is known from competing nations.”

 

She added: “We also want to know where we are headed. It is not only important for the thousand or so employees who work in aquaculture. It is also important for future investments that will help us compete internationally and build economic growth and good living standards here.

 

“We are convinced that it would make everyone in the family happy.”

 

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

Which companies are leading Iceland’s farmed salmon production?Which Icelandic fjords are home to the country’s largest salmon farms?How has Iceland’s salmon farming industry expanded in recent years?What environmental monitoring methods are used at Icelandic salmon farms?How does Iceland regulate sea lice and escapes from salmon farms?
IcelandpoliticssalmonSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Related
Marine Operative (2 weeks on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£35,663.58 per annum£35,663.58 per annum
Senior Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
DunoonDunoon£47,452.04 per annum£47,452.04 per annum
Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£36,925.86 per annum£36,925.86 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Farm Technician (Glenfinnan) - Mowi Scotland
Fort WilliamFort William£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.