Aquaculture is 'the forgotten child', says Iceland industry body

The Minister of Industry and Trade said on TV at the beginning of the year the government was creating a comprehensive law that has long been called for, but that it wanted to ensure predictability, and fair fees and taxes.

Ms Marteinsdóttir said: “We agree on this and are particularly disappointed that this issue has not found its way onto the parliamentary agenda.

“Uncertainty is bad, whether we continue to talk about education or the development of an economy that has a lot to say for the country’s settlements and the nation’s performance.

“We have had to deal with a complex regulatory framework and tax collection that is in no way consistent with the actual performance of companies or what is known from competing nations.”

She added: “We also want to know where we are headed. It is not only important for the thousand or so employees who work in aquaculture. It is also important for future investments that will help us compete internationally and build economic growth and good living standards here.

“We are convinced that it would make everyone in the family happy.”