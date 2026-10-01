Aquaculture is 'the forgotten child', says Iceland industry body

The Icelandic seafood industry organisation, SFS, has described aquaculture as “a forgotten child” following the news that legislation setting out reforms for the sector appear to have been shelved.
The SFS CEO, Heiðrún Lind Marteinsdóttir, writes on the organisation’s website: “Anyone who has children knows that they need to be given equal attention. Gifts should ideally be of a similar nature and they should be treated fairly equally. It can be a sour mood if one child is forgotten.
“We in aquaculture feel a bit like the forgotten child. We have been waiting for a comprehensive law on the sector for quite a long time. Two attempts have now been made, by two governments. But last week it became clear that aquaculture is nowhere to be found on the parliamentary agenda for the winter.”
She said SFS, which represents both Iceland’s deep sea fishing and aquaculture sectors, that it “was trying to look on the bright side and hope that the parents (i.e. government) are thinking of us.”
The Minister of Industry and Trade said on TV at the beginning of the year the government was creating a comprehensive law that has long been called for, but that it wanted to ensure predictability, and fair fees and taxes.
Ms Marteinsdóttir said: “We agree on this and are particularly disappointed that this issue has not found its way onto the parliamentary agenda.
“Uncertainty is bad, whether we continue to talk about education or the development of an economy that has a lot to say for the country’s settlements and the nation’s performance.
“We have had to deal with a complex regulatory framework and tax collection that is in no way consistent with the actual performance of companies or what is known from competing nations.”
She added: “We also want to know where we are headed. It is not only important for the thousand or so employees who work in aquaculture. It is also important for future investments that will help us compete internationally and build economic growth and good living standards here.
“We are convinced that it would make everyone in the family happy.”
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