Aquaculture included in Seafish £1.4 million training fund

Seafish, the UK’s national seafood and fishing industry public body, has secured more than £1.4 million in funding to support training in the seafood industry, including aquaculture.

Seafood processing and food hygiene are part of the programme

Seafood processing and food hygiene are part of the programme

Seafish has been awarded £419,950 through Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) to deliver training in Scotland until 31 March 2027, alongside £998,858 from the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS) to provide training in England until 31 March 2028. There is also funding in place for Wales.

Northern Ireland’s allocation is subject to a funding application being approved.

It is hoped the investment will fund around 6,000 training days for people each year working across the seafood supply chain, including fishers, processors, wholesalers, fish markets, aquaculture businesses, retailers and fish and chip shops.

Neil McAleese, Head of Industry Workforce Issues at Seafish, said: "The seafood industry depends on a skilled workforce and ensuring people have access to high-quality training is essential if we are to attract new talent and support those already working in the sector.

"This funding allows us to invest in people right across the seafood supply chain, from those taking their first steps into the industry to experienced professionals looking to develop new skills.

"By making this training more accessible, we’re helping businesses build resilience, improve safety standards and equip the workforce with the skills needed for the future.

"We’re proud to be able to deliver this support on behalf of our funding partners and would encourage eligible seafood businesses and individuals to take advantage of the opportunities available."

For the first time, MFS and FaSS funding will also support Seafish’s onshore training programmes.

Courses in food hygiene, HACCP, health and safety, fish quality assessment, fish smoking and other specialist seafood skills will now be available to eligible businesses, extending the benefits of the funding beyond the catching sector.

HACCP stands for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, a smart system used to keep food safe. It helps food workers find and stop dangers before unsafe food reaches consumers.