ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Aquaculture included in Seafish £1.4 million training fund

News04 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

Seafish, the UK’s national seafood and fishing industry public body, has secured more than £1.4 million in funding to support training in the seafood industry, including aquaculture.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
fishprocessingshutterstock1441
Seafood processing and food hygiene are part of the programme

Seafish has been awarded £419,950 through Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) to deliver training in Scotland until  31 March 2027, alongside £998,858 from the Fisheries and Seafood Scheme (FaSS) to provide training in England until 31 March 2028. There is also funding in place for Wales.

 

Northern Ireland’s allocation is subject to a funding application being approved.

 

It is hoped the investment will fund around 6,000 training days for people each year working across the seafood supply chain, including fishers, processors, wholesalers, fish markets, aquaculture businesses, retailers and fish and chip shops.

 

Neil McAleese, Head of Industry Workforce Issues at Seafish, said: "The seafood industry depends on a skilled workforce and ensuring people have access to high-quality training is essential if we are to attract new talent and support those already working in the sector. 

 

"This funding allows us to invest in people right across the seafood supply chain, from those taking their first steps into the industry to experienced professionals looking to develop new skills. 

 

"By making this training more accessible, we’re helping businesses build resilience, improve safety standards and equip the workforce with the skills needed for the future.

 

"We’re proud to be able to deliver this support on behalf of our funding partners and would encourage eligible seafood businesses and individuals to take advantage of the opportunities available."

 

For the first time, MFS and FaSS funding will also support Seafish’s onshore training programmes. 

 

Courses in food hygiene, HACCP, health and safety, fish quality assessment, fish smoking and other specialist seafood skills will now be available to eligible businesses, extending the benefits of the funding beyond the catching sector.

 

HACCP stands for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point,  a smart system used to keep food safe. It helps food workers find and stop dangers before unsafe food reaches consumers.

fishing-boat-AdobeStock_183070582_20250505
Fishing boat: safety at sea is a key training goal

The MFS funding will also support delivery of the UK Seafood Federation’s six-day Future Seafood Leaders Programme in Peterhead, helping to develop the next generation of leaders within the industry.

 

Applications for funding can be made for new entrant training for those beginning a career at sea, refresher courses in essential safety courses such as sea survival, firefighting, first aid, safety awareness, career progression qualifications in engineering, navigation, radio operation and stability as well as Man Overboard Awareness training

Eligible fishers in Scotland and England can apply for up to £10,000 towards training costs, subject to funding availability.

 

ProcessingSea FarmingSeafishSupply Chain and Logisticstrainingunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Farm Technician (Shuna) - Mowi Scotland
Eilean Buidhe, Argyll & ButeEilean Buidhe, Argyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Water Quality Technician - Waverley Court - 15975_1785487292 - City of Edinburgh Council
EH8 8BGEH8 8BG£30,188 to £34,452 per annum£30,188 to £34,452 per annum
Skipper (Linnhe Net Washer) - Mowi Scotland
Appin, LochaberAppin, Lochaber£37,616 per annum£37,616 per annum
Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland
Lochailort, LochaberLochailort, Lochaber£29,389 to £36,676 per annum£29,389 to £36,676 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.