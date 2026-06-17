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Aquaculture Awards 2026 honour industry’s finest

News17 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Alastair Barge of Otter Ferry Seafish was the winner of the Outstanding Contribution award in Glasgow last night, at an event that celebrated the very best in the industry.

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Aqua Awards winners 2026 RO IMG 1411
Aquaculture Awards 2026 winners (photo: Fish Farmer)

The Aquaculture Awards 2026, held in the Glasgow Hilton hotel as part of Aquaculture UK, included awards for rising stars, innovators, collaboration projects and unsung heroes.

 

The Outstanding Contribution award for Alastair Barge, Managing Director of Otter Ferry Seafish,

recognised his work over decades as a pioneer in some of the most challenging aspects of aquaculture, raising a range of species from salmon to wrasse and halibut.

 

Hugh MacKinnon, former Area Manager, North with Mowi Scotland, was the winner both of the Farmer of the Year award and the Judges’ Special Recognition award. MacKinnon retired earlier this year.


The awards winners in full were:


Rising Star – sponsored by the Young Aquaculture Society

Sam Laurenson of Blueshell Mussels and Irene Pozo of Scottish Sea Farms (joint winners)

Leah Macintyre of Bakkafrost Scotland (highly commended)


Collaboration

The BactMetBar Project – Scottish Association for Marine Science, University of the Highlands and Islands, Salmon Scotland, Technical University of Kaiserslauten, Mowi Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency


Innovation

Tritonia Scientific – Georeferenced 3D photogrammetry and digital seabed modelling


Sustainability – sponsored by BioMar

Bakkafrost Scotland – Pyrolisis Unit

Requip Services – Steel Wire Rope Repurposing (highly commended)


Community Initiative

Mowi Scotland – Mowi Disability Shinty Festival


Animal Health & Welfare – sponsored by the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling

Scottish Sea Farms – Lerwick plankton monitoring programme


Supplier of the Year

Northern Light Consulting


Best New Start Up

Blue Food Performance


Aquaculture Site of the Year

Mowi Scotland – Loch Etive


Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Alastair Barge – Otter Ferry Seafish


Unsung Hero – sponsored by Fish Farmer

Bronek Wronski – LRQA


Farmer of the Year – sponsored by ScaleAQ

John Henderson – Scottish Sea Farms

 

Judges’ Special Recognition Award

Hugh MacKinnon – Mowi Scotland

 

The awards took place at a gala dinner hosted by broadcaster and comedian Des Clarke.

 

The judges’ panel for the awards included: Candice Hale (Salmon Scotland); Jenny Hjul (journalist); Mike Spain (Crown Estate Scotland); David Little (University of Stirling); Malcolm Johnstone (independent consultant); Nicki Holmyard (Offshore Shellfish); and Sarah Riddle (SAIC).

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