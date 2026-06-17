Aquaculture Awards 2026 honour industry’s finest

Alastair Barge of Otter Ferry Seafish was the winner of the Outstanding Contribution award in Glasgow last night, at an event that celebrated the very best in the industry.
The Aquaculture Awards 2026, held in the Glasgow Hilton hotel as part of Aquaculture UK, included awards for rising stars, innovators, collaboration projects and unsung heroes.
The Outstanding Contribution award for Alastair Barge, Managing Director of Otter Ferry Seafish,
recognised his work over decades as a pioneer in some of the most challenging aspects of aquaculture, raising a range of species from salmon to wrasse and halibut.
Hugh MacKinnon, former Area Manager, North with Mowi Scotland, was the winner both of the Farmer of the Year award and the Judges’ Special Recognition award. MacKinnon retired earlier this year.
The awards winners in full were:
Rising Star – sponsored by the Young Aquaculture Society
Sam Laurenson of Blueshell Mussels and Irene Pozo of Scottish Sea Farms (joint winners)
Leah Macintyre of Bakkafrost Scotland (highly commended)
Collaboration
The BactMetBar Project – Scottish Association for Marine Science, University of the Highlands and Islands, Salmon Scotland, Technical University of Kaiserslauten, Mowi Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency
Innovation
Tritonia Scientific – Georeferenced 3D photogrammetry and digital seabed modelling
Sustainability – sponsored by BioMar
Bakkafrost Scotland – Pyrolisis Unit
Requip Services – Steel Wire Rope Repurposing (highly commended)
Community Initiative
Mowi Scotland – Mowi Disability Shinty Festival
Animal Health & Welfare – sponsored by the Institute of Aquaculture, University of Stirling
Scottish Sea Farms – Lerwick plankton monitoring programme
Supplier of the Year
Northern Light Consulting
Best New Start Up
Blue Food Performance
Aquaculture Site of the Year
Mowi Scotland – Loch Etive
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Alastair Barge – Otter Ferry Seafish
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Fish Farmer
Bronek Wronski – LRQA
Farmer of the Year – sponsored by ScaleAQ
John Henderson – Scottish Sea Farms
Judges’ Special Recognition Award
Hugh MacKinnon – Mowi Scotland
The awards took place at a gala dinner hosted by broadcaster and comedian Des Clarke.
The judges’ panel for the awards included: Candice Hale (Salmon Scotland); Jenny Hjul (journalist); Mike Spain (Crown Estate Scotland); David Little (University of Stirling); Malcolm Johnstone (independent consultant); Nicki Holmyard (Offshore Shellfish); and Sarah Riddle (SAIC).
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