Aqua-Spark puts money into Ace projects

DUNDEE firm Ace Aquatec has won the backing of the international aquaculture fund Aqua-Spark.

The Dutch based investor has an ethos of supporting sustainable projects and companies as part of its global goal for a healthier industry.

Co-founders Amy Novogratz and Mike Velings said: ‘Ace Aquatec’s focus on developing technologies for responsible farming is paramount to increasing animal welfare in aquaculture, and an important part of Aqua-Spark’s mission.

‘We believe in Ace Aquatec’s impact potential and look forward to supporting the company as it develops more innovative products and continues to expand its reach.’

Ace Aquatec, an internationally recognised innovator of aquaculture equipment, has won two Queen’s Awards for innovation and a series of industry awards (Aqua Nor and Global Aquaculture Alliance Innovation Awards).

Its products include environmentally responsible predator deterrents, the in-water humane electric stunner, and its 3D biomass estimation systems.

The company has recently developed a new sea lice removal system in partnership with a local salmon farm and has new lice detection, fish monitoring, and renewable barge projects underway.

Managing director Nathan Pyne-Carter said: ‘Aqua-Spark has a fantastic model for supporting and growing companies with a long term perspective which aligns well with Ace Aquatec’s own strategic plan.

‘We are excited to work with their team and to grow stronger partnerships with some of the highly innovative companies in their portfolio.’

Aqua-Spark is the primary investor in Ace Aquatec’s latest round of funding. The investment will allow the Scottish firm to expand its operations across the globe, and increase its stock of rental equipment to better serve the needs of its expanding domestic and international rental customers.

It will also help the company increase the number and scale of its R&D projects.

Ace Aquatec said it has an ambitious recruitment drive and is continuing to work with new academic and industrial partners to improve and validate new systems in the field.