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Another diver dies at a Chilean fish farm

News10 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

Another diver has died at a fish farm in Chile, bringing the number of fatalities in the country’s aquaculture industry so far this year to at least nine.

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DiverAdobeStock812878177jpg
Diver (photo: Adobe)

The accident happened on Friday when the man was working at a fish farm in the Aysan region of the country.

It brings the number of aquaculture related fatalities in Chile, which is the world’s second largest salmon farmer, so far this year to at least nine.

The authorities, including the Chilean Navy, are investigating the incident. Reports from the country suggest that the man may have suffered a medical issue at the time.

Workplace accidents among Chilean fish farm workers are reported to be among the highest in the global industry.

During the first month of this year, eight fish farm workers died in Chile. The figure included a tragedy in January 2026 where six crew members lost their lives when a service vessel sank at its moorings in the Los Lagos region.

At least 90 Chilean fish farm workers have died in various accidents over the past 13 years, according to the radical South American environmental organisation Ecoceanos

It accuses the country of holding the world record for mortality in salmon farming due to what is claims are “substandard labour conditions”.

“These 90 deaths in just under 13 years represent the human toll of an accelerated production expansion model, which has come under scrutiny for its significant environmental and labour impacts”, the organisation added earlier this year.

 

ChilediverSea FarmingSouth and central AmericaSubseaunderwater services and products
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