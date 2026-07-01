Andfjord Salmon delivers 450,000 post-smolts to regional farmer

The North Norwegian fish farmer Andfjord Salmon is celebrating the successful completion of its first sale of post-smolt salmon.

Andfjord, which operates a hybrid flow-through salmon farm, sold the fish to the regional company, Eidsfjord Sjofarm.

Andfjord CEO Martin Rasmussen said his company announced its post-smolt strategy back in February as a complement to its human-grade salmon production, enabling it to make full use of available pool capacity.

He added: “We are proud to complete the first post-smolt sale under this strategy. This has been a highly successful production cycle, with healthy biological conditions delivering strong fish growth and an impressive survival rate.”

Over the past week, approximately 450,000 salmon – at an average weight of 1.234 grams per fish following pre-transfer fasting – were transferred from pool K1 at Kvalnes to a wellboat in the harbour in four separate batches.

Each successive batch was completed more efficiently than the last, the company said, demonstrating the steady operational improvements achieved throughout the process.

Eidsfjord Sjøfarm has now released the acquired post-smolt into ocean net pens in the Vesterålen region which is north of Lofoten.

The purchase forms part of a strategic post-smolt partnership between Andfjord Salmon and Eidsfjord Sjøfarm.

CEO Rasmussen said: “This strategic cooperation enables us to achieve higher biomass turnover, with the associated benefits of improved EBIT, a shorter runway to revenue and positive cash flow effects.

“Eidsfjord Sjøfarm, in turn, benefits from releasing a robust fish into ocean net pens and from a shorter ocean-based grow-out phase. The latter delivers multiple biological and environmental advantages, including lower proneness to disease and reduced exposure to salmon lice.”

Andfjord Salmon has, meanwhile, retained around 290,000 fish in pool K1 for grow-out as human-grade salmon. The company expects to begin harvesting the K1 biomass in the fourth quarter of this year.