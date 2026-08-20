An about turn for Norwegian salmon prices

It was probably too good to last, but after several weeks of rising Norwegian salmon prices, they have fallen back down again.

Is there just too much salmon in the market?

Is there just too much salmon in the market?

The monitoring organisation Statistics Norway says market prices for fresh salmon dropped by 3% or NOK 2.24 per kilo to NOK 72.66 per kilo (£5.72) in the period between 10-17 August.

The supply of fish in Norway continues to be strong, with export totals reaching their highest point so far this year at 28,762 metric tons.

The high level of supply has driven prices down, with the larger companies being particularly busy in the export market.

The recent run of second quarter salmon company results sharply demonstrate that that the low prices have been hitting earnings, resulting in reduced profits.

This low price movement is forecast to reverse in the current quarter, but there is little sign of that yet. However, further high volumes are expected over the next week or two.

With prices at their current level, many companies are now turning to freezing in the hope of an increase later on.

As most of Europe continues to sizzle in high summer temperatures, it may be hard to believe that the Christmas period, which normally sees a robust market, is only four months or 18 weeks away.

Frozen salmon prices also dropped last week – from NOK 74.09 to NOK 69.12 per kilo (£5.83) on a 113 ton higher volume of 751 tons.

The Statistics Norway figures are an average across the range and include fish sold on contract and all weight classes.