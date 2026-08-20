ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

An about turn for Norwegian salmon prices

News20 Aug 2026by Vince McDonagh

It was probably too good to last, but after several weeks of rising Norwegian salmon prices, they have fallen back down again.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
salmon processing box ice AdobeStock 423500273
Is there just too much salmon in the market?

The monitoring organisation Statistics Norway says market prices for fresh salmon dropped by 3% or NOK 2.24 per kilo to NOK 72.66 per kilo (£5.72) in the period between 10-17 August.

 

The supply of fish in Norway continues to be strong, with export totals reaching their highest point so far this year at 28,762 metric tons.

 

The high level of supply has driven prices down, with the larger companies being particularly busy in the export market.

 

The recent run of second quarter salmon company results sharply demonstrate that that the low prices have been hitting earnings, resulting in reduced profits.

 

This low price movement is forecast to reverse in the current quarter, but there is little sign of that yet. However, further high volumes are expected over the next week or two.

 

With prices at their current level, many companies are now turning to freezing in the hope of an increase later on.

 

As most of Europe continues to sizzle in high summer temperatures, it may be hard to believe that the Christmas period, which normally sees a robust market, is only four months or 18 weeks away.

 

Frozen salmon prices also dropped last week – from NOK 74.09 to NOK 69.12 per kilo (£5.83) on a 113 ton higher volume of 751 tons.

 

The Statistics Norway figures are an average across the range and include fish sold on contract and all weight classes.

Markets & PricesNorwaysalmonSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Feeder/Operations Technician (Stornoway) - Mowi Scotland
Stornoway, Western IslesStornoway, Western Isles£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
Salmon High Care (BTH) - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Marine Site Manager - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of ScalpayIsle of Scalpay£57,196 per annum£57,196 per annum
Freshwater Operative (AX) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XFIV54 8XF£32,469.30 per annum£32,469.30 per annum
Marine Operative - Net Washing North (7 days on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
Isle of BenbeculaIsle of Benbecula£31,065.40 per annum£31,065.40 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.