Ambitious ship tunnel project set to help fish farm transport

Norway’s fish farming industry is set to be one of the beneficiaries of a major ship tunnel project, for which a key contract has now been awarded.

The Oslo-based civil engineering giant AF Gruppen has been awarded a billion kroner (£80m) contract to build the Stad Ship Tunnel, one of Norway’s biggest transport projects.

The Stad Ship Tunnel is a planned 1.7-kilometre (just over one mile) underground passage in Norway designed to allow ships to bypass the highly unpredictable and dangerous Stadhavet Sea, an area in the west of the country which marks the dividing point between the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

It will be the world’s first full-scale ship tunnel, allowing vessels—including coastal cruise liners—to safely traverse the peninsula. It is expected to open before the end of 2032.

The tunnel will also be a huge benefit to fish farmers in the region because it will allow wellboats and transport vessels to safely bypass the treacherous, storm-prone waters of the Stad Peninsula. It will also prevent weather-related shipping delays, reduce fish stress, and protect the quality of fresh salmon.

The open waters around the Stad Peninsula are notorious for the harsh storms and high waves. Bypassing it would allow for much smoother, safer transit for wellboats carrying live salmon and harvesting vessels.

Currently, fresh fish exports have to be driven over mountain roads which can be tricky in winter. The tunnel would allow farmers to utilise reliable, low-emission sea routes instead of congested, icy roads.

The decision to build has been at the centre of political controversy in Norway because of the high cost. The Labour led government had been reluctant to give the go-ahead, but eventually relented under industry and political pressure.