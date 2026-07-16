Aker BioMarine set to return to private hands

Investment group Aker ASA has outlined plans to buy out the minority shareholders in krill harvesting and biotechnology specialist Aker BioMarine, after moves to sell off its Human Health division failed to secure a credible offer.

Aker ASA, through its subsidiary Aker Capital AS, already holds 77.67% of the shares in Aker BioMarine. Its latest Oslo Stock Exchange announcement said Aker’s subsidiary Aker Capital AS is to launch an optional cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Aker BioMarine for NOK 105 per share.

The deal would result in a merger between Aker BioMarine and Aker ASA, effectively taking the krill business off the market and back into private hands.

Earlier this year, in February, Aker BioMarine announced that it had appointed financial advisers to explore strategic alternatives for its Human Health Ingredients (HHI) business, including a potential sale.

Aker BioMarine has now said: “The company and its advisers subsequently conducted broad pre-marketing efforts ahead of an anticipated structured process in the second half of 2026.

“Following pre-marketing, early phase bilateral discussions have been held with several strategic and financial parties expressing interest for the business, confirming HHI’s strong growth, margins and market positions, and resulting in multiple indicative transaction proposals.

“The most advanced indications received by Aker BioMarine included deferred and uncertain earn-out arrangements and further discussions did not result in a proposal that adequately reflects the market opportunity ahead.”

The statement said that based on the process held so far in 2026, it seemed unlikely that better offers will become available during a continued process later this year. Aker and Aker BioMarine have therefore engaged in discussions related to the future ownership structure of the Company.

The parties have agreed on a statutory merger, with Aker BioMarine as the transferring company and MergerCo as the acquiring company with merger consideration in a combination of shares in Aker.

Following completion later this year, under the terms of the proposal Aker BioMarine will be wholly owned by Aker and continue its development in a private setting, supported by Aker’s long-term ownership perspective.

Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA, said: “Aker has previously shown that we are willing to own and develop companies through longer industrial phases when we believe the market does not fully reflect their value potential. We believe private ownership is the right framework for Aker BioMarine’s next phase, where industrial development, product development and commercialisation are more important than short-term public-market considerations.”