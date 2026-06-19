Ace Aquatec’s biomass monitoring system wins Innovation award

Ace Aquatec’s groundbreaking biomass camera and monitoring system was recognised last night with an award for Innovation at the Scotland Business of the Year awards, hosted by The Business Desk in Glasgow.

Ace Aquatec, based in Dundee, Scotland, develops advanced hardware with AI-driven software to improve fish welfare, optimise production, and reduce operating costs.

The company’s A-BIOMASS® camera is a leading example of how AI and advanced imaging technology are transforming aquaculture. Designed to accurately measure the length and weight of individual fish in challenging, low-light underwater environments, the system continuously captures and analyses large volumes of data in real time.

This is intended to help farmers to make more informed, data-driven decisions around feeding, stock management and harvesting, improving operational efficiency, sustainability and fish welfare.

Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Ace Aquatec said: “This award is recognition of the innovation, expertise and ambition that drives everything we do at Ace Aquatec. A-BIOMASS® demonstrates how cutting-edge AI and imaging technology can help producers make better decisions, improve fish welfare and operate more sustainably.

“As global demand for responsibly produced seafood continues to grow, farmers need smarter tools that deliver both economic and environmental benefits. We are proud to be developing world-leading technology in Scotland that is solving real challenges for producers around the world, while strengthening the future of sustainable aquaculture.”

Ace Aquatec has also developed several tools to improve welfare across the aquaculture and marine sectors including its award-winning Humane Stunner Universal (A-HSU®) - a cutting-edge fish stunning system that enables efficient, high-quality harvesting while supporting fish welfare.