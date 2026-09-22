Abandoned fish farm cages cleared from coast

Four abandoned fish farms have been cleaned up and sent for recycling on the Helgeland coast of Norway.

During an environmental survey in the region, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has recovered a great deal of equipment that had been left uncleared some years ago.

The cleanup job came about after a tip that the cages were lying around carelessly and were poorly secured.

The cages are believed to have been abandoned for at least 15 years before they were picked up and sent for recycling.

The measure is part of the Directorate of Fisheries’ work to follow up on tips about abandoned fish farming components, uncover ownership where possible, and follow up on responsible actors.

The cages have now been handed over to the local recovery and manufacturing company Helgeland Plast, which has been an important partner in the work.

AKVA group owned Helgeland Plast has retrieved the cages from the Directorate of Fisheries’ vessel Fjorgyn and is ensuring further delivery to Oceanize, which will recycle the plastic material into new products and components.

In this way, the waste becomes a resource instead of posing a risk to the environment and maritime traffic, says the Directorate.

The work has been carried out in collaboration with the local municipality.

A specific goal for the Directorate of Fisheries in such cases is to clarify ownership of abandoned equipment and ensure that their cleanup responsibilities are followed up.

The Directorate said that when ownership cannot be determined, co-operation between public authorities, municipalities and business actors was important to ensure that the waste is removed and handled in a responsible manner.