Marine Operations Lead - Algapelago Marine Ltd

Algapelago Marine Ltd is looking for a Marine Operations Lead to deliver algapelago’s aquaculture and research programs in Bideford Bay, North Devon. This is a varied role with responsibilities including: lead skipper on algapelago vessels, inspection & maintenance of aquaculture equipment and facilities, shore logistics & maintenance and office and administration tasks.

Are you a qualified skipper interested in growing sustainable aquaculture in North Devon?



Algapelago Marine Ltd is looking for a Marine Operations Lead to deliver algapelago’s aquaculture and research programs in Bideford Bay, North Devon.



This is a varied role with responsibilities including: lead skipper on algapelago vessels, inspection & maintenance of aquaculture equipment and facilities, shore logistics & maintenance and office and administration tasks. See below for a detailed job description.



Key Roles and responsibilities



Offshore

● Lead skipper on algapelago vessels. Vessel fleet: 7.9m Catamaran (current), 12m Landing Craft (in procurement).

● Maintenance of all vessels, moorings and marine assets

● Inspection and maintenance of equipment and facilities around the farm

● Delivery of environmental monitoring program - deploying and retrieving research equipment

● Boat handling around the farm

● Crew training, emergency drills and health & safety lead

● General farm tasks to keep the whole operation running



Shore logistics and maintenance

● Lead on maintenance and inventory of warehouse and processing equipment

● Rigging, repairs and procurement of aquaculture equipment to deliver kelp and mussel production goals

● Site housekeeping and maintenance

Office

● Drafting of and familiarity with safety management systems, risk assessments, method statements and safe working practices and procedures

● Responsible for coding and compliance of vessels

● Ad-hoc office and administrative tasks



Essential skills & qualifications:

● A full UK driving licence (max 6 points)

● Certification to operate a vessel up to 24 metres, by day and night (Yachtmaster, Master 200GT (preferred) , Advanced Powerboat (minimum)

● You will be required to hold, or able to obtain, and retain an ML5 or ENG1 medical certificate

● Good communication & planning skills

● Respect for the need for safe working practices

● Flexible approach to working to meet the demands of the job

● A positive attitude and willingness to learn

● Ability to understand the aims of the site and to support the rest of the team to achieve these



Desired skills & qualifications:

● Candidates with further education or experience in aquaculture or equivalent occupations will be at an advantage

● Candidates with 3+ yrs experience working on board commercial vessels will be at an advantage

● Crane operator certification

● Forklift operator certification

Further Info

● The company is at an early stage with much to do across all functions, therefore you will be asked to ‘wear many hats’ and support the wider team across sales, marketing and product development in this role

● You will be key in supporting the site manager with all aspects of the daily on-site operations. You will be responsible for the safety and security of the vessel and her crew.

● The maintenance and performance of the vessel will be under your control, you will be supported by our team onshore, to ensure that the vessel is compliant to the Workboat Code, all equipment is maintained and serviced regularly.

Commitment Requirements

● The role is based full-time in North Devon with company sites in Appledore and South Molton

● Travelling to other company sites and to external stakeholders may be required on occasion

● 6-month probation review



Remuneration

● We offer an excellent financial package depending on experience, with a salary range of £25,000 to £35,000

● Interested candidates should contact info@algapelago.com to discuss further.



About Algapelago

Algapelago Marine Ltd (algapelago) is a sustainable mariculture and biotech company, growing kelp & shellfish offshore for conversion into products for use in agriculture and other downstream industries. Our core values of quality, sustainability and community are reflected in everything that we do.

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