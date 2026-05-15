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JOBS - Fish Farmer in association with HiJOBS

Marine Engineer - Scottish Sea Farms

15 May 2026
Shetland | £43,800 - £48,000 per annum

Sales Support Administrator/Marketing Assistant - Wyvex Media

16 May 2026
Hybrid home/office - Oban or Edinburgh area | Competitive Salary

Hatchery RAS Technician (Lochailort) - Mowi Scotland

20 May 2026
Lochailort, Lochaber | £28,258 to £35,265 per annum

Deckhand / Relief skipper Tiffany II - Kames

15 May 2026
Kilmelford | From £33,000 per annum

Hatchery Technician (Anglesey) - Mowi Scotland

15 May 2026
Holyhead | £28,258 to £35,265 per annum

Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited

14 May 2026
Isle of Lewis | £35,677.16 per annum

HGV Driver - Mowi Scotland

08 May 2026
Rosyth | Salary On Application

Farm Technician (Glenfinnan) - Mowi Scotland

06 May 2026
Lochaber | £28,258 to £31,648 per annum

Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited

05 May 2026
HS6 5HY | £35,677.16 per annum
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Visit HiJOBS for other vacancies across Scotland
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