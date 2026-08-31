Environmental Officer – Field Scientist - Scottish Sea Farms

We are recruiting for an Environmental Officer-Field Scientist to join our Sustainability and Development team. Based in Barcaldine, near Oban, this is an exciting opportunity to develop your career in a role that combines both hands-on fieldwork and office based activities.

Whether you’re an early-career environmental professional or have relevant transferable skills and experience and looking for your next challenge, we’d love to hear from you.

ABOUT THE JOB

As an Environmental Officer-Field Scientist, you’ll play a key role in supporting environmental compliance and monitoring across our marine farming operations.

Working closely with colleagues, regulators and external stakeholders, you’ll contribute to environmental , regulatory compliance and sustainable business growth by undertaking environmental surveys, collecting and analysing data, supporting licensing activities and contributing to environmental assessments.

This varied role offers the opportunity to spend time both in the office and on-site.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE



To complement our multi-disciplined team, we are looking for candidates who are Degree qualified in Marine Biology, Marine, Ecology, Environmental Science, Environmental Management or a related discipline, or equivalent knowledge gained through relevant experience.

You should have some practical experience of marine environmental surveys through academic studies, fieldwork or employment.

You will be a strong advocate for best practice, have excellent attention to detail, along withgood written and verbal communication skills.

The ability to work collaboratively across various teams, evaluate environmental data and provide clear, evidence-based recommendations and adapt to changing operational priorities are essential for success in this role.



Training will be provided where requirements are not met.

Whilst not essential, it would be advantageous for the candidate to have:



• Experience of using GIS and spatial data analysis.

• Experience within aquaculture, marine consultancy, environmental regulation or a comparable industry.

• Understanding of aquaculture consenting processes and SEPA’s finfish farm regulatory framework and environmental monitoring requirements.

• Knowledge of benthic ecology, including the review and interpretation of visual seabed survey reports and benthic monitoring results.

• Experience processing, quality checking and validating hydrographic dataset

ABOUT THE PACKAGE



We offer 31 days holiday (increasing to 32 with length of service), life cover, subsidised gym membership and cycle to work scheme, pension scheme, employee assistance programme, prescription eyewear discount plus pre-school childcare contribution, driving licence assistance and rewards and discounts platform.

You must have the legal right to work in the UK at the time of application. This position is not eligible for visa sponsorship, and we are unable to consider candidates who require sponsorship to work in the UK.

Closing date: 21 September 2026

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