Seaweed: Listen to the people

Seaweed farming in the UK has the potential to create new jobs and products, while contributing to a low-carbon economy but has yet to fully gain public trust, according to a report by the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban.
The report, “Seaweed farming with and for our coastal communities” sets out six recommendations for policy makers and those planning to farm seaweed around the UK.
Among the recommendations is the need to prioritise local knowledge, work with communities and increase public awareness of seaweed farming. The report stresses the importance of gaining “social licence” for developments, a term used to describe activity that reduces potential conflict and promotes ethical approaches to operations, including community engagement.
Seaweed farming is projected to become a $27 billion (£20bn) global industry this year, with the overwhelming majority of activity in Asia. However, the European Union aims to scale production by 2030 to create 115,000 jobs in an industry worth 9 billion euros (£7.7bn).
The report’s lead author, Dr Suzannah-Lynn Billing, says the UK can capture part of this accelerating market by growing its seaweed sector, but warns that despite seaweed’s economic and environmental credentials, social licence for new developments is not guaranteed.
“When rooted in coastal communities’ needs and values, seaweed farming can create skilled local jobs and help to build social and economic resilience,” says Dr Billing.
“However, opposition can emerge when proposed operations are misaligned with local values and livelihoods. There are already examples where ignoring coastal community voices within seaweed farm applications has led to conflict, such as the recent rejection of the Port Quin application in Cornwall.
“Trust in both farm operators and regulators depends on how open and transparent decision-making processes are. Where community engagement, trust and transparency are lacking, seaweed farms may struggle to obtain a social licence.
“Crucially, poor relations between seaweed farms or developers and local communities can drive negative political narratives and media coverage, creating conflict and limiting the potential for the seaweed farming sector to unlock positive outcomes for coastal communities.
“That is why meaningful community involvement in decision-making for seaweed farming is essential. Coastal communities must have a genuine voice in how seaweed farming develops, so operations reflect local priorities and create lasting shared benefits.”
The report was published by SAMS, a partner of UHI, in collaboration with WWF-UK, Câr-Y-Môr, Centre for Environment Fisheries & Aquaculture, University College London and Seaweed Scotland.
Dr Piers Hart, Aquaculture Advisor at WWF-UK, says: “WWF-UK sees growth in seaweed cultivation as an important part of our work in reducing the impacts of climate change, increasing marine biodiversity and supporting local coastal communities in the UK. Seaweed products can replace high carbon products such as plastics and fertilisers, whilst seaweed farms provide marine gardens supporting wildlife and absorbing excess nutrients.
“Coastal communities benefit from the income from seaweed farms as well as cleaner water and employment opportunities. Without community engagement and support, these goals will not be met.”
Dr Billing’s report is the result of a National Lottery-funded project working with coastal communities in Pembrokeshire and seaweed farms across the UK: Unlocking the Power of Seaweed. This grant comes from the Climate Action Fund, a £100m commitment over 10 years from The National Lottery Community Fund to support communities across the UK to take action on climate change and involve more people in climate action.
As part of the project, the team created the film Coastal Voices, making space for the St David’s community in Pembrokeshire to share their diverse perspectives on seaweed farming. The film shows that community support for seaweed farming is conditional on prioritising local needs, and respecting and supporting the connection that the community has with their coastline and the place in which they live, work, play and recover.
The following six recommendations in the report outline practical pathways for the seaweed farming industry and regulators to work together in advancing a fair, sustainable and high-impact seaweed sector:
1. Early and ongoing engagement with stakeholders & coastal communities
2. Prioritise farming seaweed where it is accepted by local communities
3. Integrate local knowledge and values into seaweed farm site selection
4. Empower communities through inclusive business models, supporting local value chains
5. Invest in public awareness and education
6. Lead with empathy and awareness
Câr-Y-Môr seaweed and shellfish farm in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is a Community Benefit Society. Câr-Y-Môr is currently small-scale, employs local people, and has a well-funded community and stakeholder engagement programme. This is essential in an area that is a National Park and heavily reliant on wildlife tourism and outdoor recreation for its local economy.
On the west coast of Scotland, meanwhile, there are several seaweed farms operating as small-to-medium enterprises. These work closely with local communities, such as fishers and wildlife tour businesses, to ensure that their operations do not negatively impact the livelihoods of other marine users.
A report in 2019, commissioned by Argyll and Bute Council, set out a template for setting up and running a seaweed farming business from conception right through to selling products to consumers. The council hopes that, given Argyll and Bute’s abundant natural resources, and strategic position in the west of Scotland, there is the potential for the area to become the hub for seaweed farming in Scotland, if not Europe.
Seaweed farming with and for our coastal communities
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