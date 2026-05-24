Seaweed: Land and sea

A community-owned sea farming venture in Pembrokeshire, Wales, has found that its crop can be used to help farmers on land, too.

St David’s-based community business Câr-y-Môr has licences for three farms off the coast of south-west Wales. Câr-y-Môr operates on integrated multi-trophic aquaculture (IMTA) principles, raising both shellfish – mussels – and native species of seaweed.

It’s the seaweed that was the focus of a two-year trial, with support from the Co-op Foundation’s Carbon Innovation Fund, that set out to demonstrate that locally-grown seaweed biostimulant (a naturally-derived product that stimulates plant nutrition processes) could:

compensate for reduced fertiliser rates;

reduce carbon emissions from farming systems;

deliver financial benefits for farmers; and, crucially,

maintain or increase yield, quality and soil health.

The yield and quality on trialled cereal and potato fields were also maintained when fertiliser was reduced by 25% and 29% respectively.

Lead author of the study Alma Joensen said: “With increasing environmental pressures and scrutiny on nutrient management, more and more farmers are shifting their focus on to the soil and the health of life below ground. Reducing fertilisers and other chemical inputs is crucial to regenerating soil health, but often a really difficult step to take without compromising on yield and quality.

“These trial results are showing that seaweed grown just a few miles away can give farmers an immediate and practical way to increase nutrient uptake and reduce bagged nitrogen, all while maintaining output.”

Sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima), oarweed (Laminaria digitata) and furbellos (Saccorhiza polyschides, also known as furbelows) all native seaweeds, were harvested from Câr-y-Môr’s regenerative sea farms in the Ramsey Sound to make the biostimulant. Trials took place on six farms, from conventional agricultural land to organic farms, with one farmer seeing a 24% yield increase on their organic potato crops sprayed with liquid seaweed.

Agronomist Tony Little, who was part of the team conducting the trials, said: “From the start, we have worked hand in hand with farmers considering reduced nutrient programmes. Seaweed biostimulant is helping them make the most of the nutrients already in the soil, and that will compound over time.

“That’s important for the environment in terms of reducing agripollution and the carbon emissions associated with imported fertiliser production. At the same time, it helps farmers meet their obligations under the new Agripollution Regulations and can play a part in reducing the economic impact of fertiliser price volatility.”

The role of a biostimulant is related to that of fertiliser, but the two are not the same. In fact, seaweed extracts and other biostimulants have a range of effects, including increasing a crop’s resilience against drought, pests and diseases, but one key role is to improve the take-up of nutrients. Biostimulants do not replace fertiliser, but they can reduce the amount of fertiliser a farmer needs to apply to the crop, not only cutting costs but also reducing the amount of pollution generated by agriculture.

Owen Haines, voluntary Managing Director and one of the original 10 members of Câr-y-Môr, says that it is clear that seaweed grown solely as a food crop for consumers is not yet economically sustainable in the UK. The demand traditionally seen in Asia for seaweed simply is not there. It makes sense, therefore, to find other, value-adding applications for the crop.

He adds: “Here in West Wales, we’re surrounded by farming and developing the seaweed biostimulants seemed very logical.”