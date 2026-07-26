Organic fish farming: stick or quit?

The UK’s leading organic certification body, the Soil Association, is warning it may withdraw from the farmed salmon sector unless higher standards are met.

Salmon is popular – but can it be ‘organic’? That is what the Soil Association must decide

Salmon is popular – but can it be ‘organic’? That is what the Soil Association must decide

The “conscience of British farming”, which built up “the most trusted symbol in British food”, will decide in October whether or not it can keep labelling the UK’s top food export as “organic”.

Here we look at the arguments to stay or walk away, what aquaculture needs to do to retain this premium status, and what the alternatives are if it loses it.

The debate comes amid a boom in the organic market. Sales of organic food reached an all-time high of £3.7 billion in 2025, expanding four times faster in volume than non-organic counterparts in major retail.

Despite the cost of living crisis, more consumers are buying organic even with a higher price tag, driven by a greater demand for food produced with higher environmental, animal welfare and health standards.

Scottish salmon marked as organic is certified in the UK by the Soil Association, which pioneered organic aquaculture standards over 20 years ago, with the first organic Atlantic salmon produced in 1998.

Scottish salmon farms can label their products “organic” if they have lower stocking densities, ban “the most harmful and polluting medicines”, follow ethical slaughter methods and use certified sustainable feed stocks.

Out of roughly 200 salmon farms around Scotland’s coasts, 10 are currently certified as organic, run by Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture. Organic Sea Harvest, an independent farmer based on Skye which formerly also reared organic salmon, has currently fallowed its sites.

Now the Soil Association is reviewing its organic certification.

“Although our organic standards are the strictest in the salmon industry,” it explained, “our research concluded fish welfare and environmental outcomes are not always at a level [we] find acceptable.

“More needs to be done to address issues including fish suffering amid sea lice outbreaks, high mortality rates, and the release of veterinary medicines that can cause harm in the wider environment.”

Its Chief Executive, Helen Browning OBE, elaborated: “The context in which salmon farming operates is changing rapidly. Environmental pressures such as rising sea temperatures and associated disease challenges are increasing. At the same time, demand for salmon continues to grow, adding further pressure on the system.

“Whilst the sector has so far demonstrated capacity and willingness to grapple with these challenges and to meet the demands expected of organic standards, we need to be confident this will be done within a reasonable timeframe, and that industry and government will respond at pace.

“We have identified a possible pathway that combines changes to our standards, with a more enabling policy environment led by Scottish Government and active participation by industry, to swiftly address the concerns and drive measurable improvements.

“We need to see clear action and progress by summer 2026 on our areas of essential change for [our] continued involvement in the farmed salmon sector.”

The industry must meet five tests: it must tackle the “unacceptable levels of mortality”; give a timescale for withdrawing the sea lice pesticide deltamethrin; demonstrate all farmed salmon can live “a good life”; source all feed from sustainable sources; and site farms so they do not harm sensitive habitats.

The association is also pushing the Scottish Government to progress the “reporting of all sea lice species data, more regularly, and enhanced mechanisms to share data with other salmon farmers to inform preventative actions”.

Following a consultation which closed in March, the charity’s board will meet industry representatives and campaigners this summer in a “witness session” to hear arguments for either continued organic certification or a withdrawal.

Members will then consider all the evidence and input, before making a final decision in October.