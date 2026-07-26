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Organic fish farming: stick or quit?

Features27 Jul 2026by Sandy Neil

The UK’s leading organic certification body, the Soil Association, is warning it may withdraw from the farmed salmon sector unless higher standards are met.

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salmon in market AdobeStock 2019580076
Salmon is popular – but can it be ‘organic’? That is what the Soil Association must decide

The “conscience of British farming”, which built up “the most trusted symbol in British food”, will decide in October whether or not it can keep labelling the UK’s top food export as “organic”.

 

Here we look at the arguments to stay or walk away, what aquaculture needs to do to retain this premium status, and what the alternatives are if it loses it.

 

The debate comes amid a boom in the organic market. Sales of organic food reached an all-time high of £3.7 billion in 2025, expanding four times faster in volume than non-organic counterparts in major retail. 

 

Despite the cost of living crisis, more consumers are buying organic even with a higher price tag, driven by a greater demand for food produced with higher environmental, animal welfare and health standards.

 

Scottish salmon marked as organic is certified in the UK by the Soil Association, which pioneered organic aquaculture standards over 20 years ago, with the first organic Atlantic salmon produced in 1998.

 

Scottish salmon farms can label their products “organic” if they have lower stocking densities, ban “the most harmful and polluting medicines”, follow ethical slaughter methods and use certified sustainable feed stocks.

 

Out of roughly 200 salmon farms around Scotland’s coasts, 10 are currently certified as organic, run by Mowi and Cooke Aquaculture. Organic Sea Harvest, an independent farmer based on Skye which formerly also reared organic salmon, has currently fallowed its sites.

 

Now the Soil Association is reviewing its organic certification.

 

“Although our organic standards are the strictest in the salmon industry,” it explained, “our research concluded fish welfare and environmental outcomes are not always at a level [we] find acceptable. 

 

“More needs to be done to address issues including fish suffering amid sea lice outbreaks, high mortality rates, and the release of veterinary medicines that can cause harm in the wider environment.”

 

Its Chief Executive, Helen Browning OBE, elaborated: “The context in which salmon farming operates is changing rapidly. Environmental pressures such as rising sea temperatures and associated disease challenges are increasing. At the same time, demand for salmon continues to grow, adding further pressure on the system.

 

“Whilst the sector has so far demonstrated capacity and willingness to grapple with these challenges and to meet the demands expected of organic standards, we need to be confident this will be done within a reasonable timeframe, and that industry and government will respond at pace.

 

“We have identified a possible pathway that combines changes to our standards, with a more enabling policy environment led by Scottish Government and active participation by industry, to swiftly address the concerns and drive measurable improvements.

 

“We need to see clear action and progress by summer 2026 on our areas of essential change for [our] continued involvement in the farmed salmon sector.”

 

The industry must meet five tests: it must tackle the “unacceptable levels of mortality”; give a timescale for withdrawing the sea lice pesticide deltamethrin; demonstrate all farmed salmon can live “a good life”; source all feed from sustainable sources; and site farms so they do not harm sensitive habitats.

 

The association is also pushing the Scottish Government to progress the “reporting of all sea lice species data, more regularly, and enhanced mechanisms to share data with other salmon farmers to inform preventative actions”.

 

Following a consultation which closed in March, the charity’s board will meet industry representatives and campaigners this summer in a “witness session” to hear arguments for either continued organic certification or a withdrawal.

 

Members will then consider all the evidence and input, before making a final decision in October.

Soil Association logo AdobeStock 1148614249

“We believe it is technically possible for the sector to meet these expectations but only if there is commitment, investment and urgency,” Ms Browning said. 

 

“If the Soil Association steps away, organic salmon will not disappear. Other certification bodies would take on this role, applying the baseline standards set in UK and EU organic regulations. These baseline standards are lower than our own. In practice, that could mean that overall standards in the sector fall rather than rise.

 

“So the choice we face is not simple. If we remain involved, we have the opportunity and responsibility to push for higher standards and faster progress. If we withdraw, we risk leaving the sector to operate to a lower bar, with less independent challenge.”

 

The UK Government’s website lists other control bodies approved to certify organic food in this country, while abroad offers Debio (Norway), Naturland (Germany), Agriculture Biologique (France), and EU organic certification.

 

The Soil Association is facing pressure to cease its endorsement. The Green Britain Foundation, an environmental charity that campaigns actively against salmon farming, argued: “The honest answer is to walk away, because no standard can make factory farming organic.

 

“In salmon, organic is arguably the most misleading label of the lot, because the very rules that define it can make the suffering worse, not better. 

 

“This was never about which organisation holds the pen. It is about whether the word ‘organic’, the most trusted symbol in British food, should be stamped on industrial fish farming at all.

 

“The Soil Association has spent 80 years as the conscience of British farming. It built the meaning of ‘organic’ in this country.

 

“Walking away from organic salmon would not be a failure. It would be the Soil Association doing exactly what it was founded to do: telling the truth about how our food is produced, even when that truth is uncomfortable, and even when a powerful industry would rather it stayed quiet.”

 

A spokesperson for Salmon Scotland, the fish farmers’ trade body, said: “Scottish salmon farmers are committed to the highest standards of fish welfare and environmental responsibility, supported by robust regulation and independent, third-party certification.

 

“We have been in constructive, ongoing dialogue with the Soil Association as part of its review and were pleased to host trustees on a farm visit last year.

 

“We have also invited new and existing trustees to visit farms again, so they can see first-hand the care, expertise and standards involved in producing Scottish salmon.”

 

The Soil Association’s CEO Helen Browning concluded: “This is not an easy decision, and there are no simple answers. 

 

“But our commitment is clear: to ensure that organic standards continue to stand for the highest possible outcomes of farmed animal welfare, environmental stewardship and integrity.

 

“We will take whatever decision best delivers those outcomes.” 

Helen Browning photo Soil Association
Helen Browning (photo: Soil Association)
organicpoliticssalmonScotlandSea Farmingsoil associationunited kingdom
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