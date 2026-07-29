Interview: Dr Foluke Areola, World Aquaculture Society President

Nigerian fisheries and aquaculture expert, Dr. Foluke Omotayo Areola has now officially assumed office as the President of the World Aquaculture Society (WAS). She was formerly inaugurated on 2 June 2026 at World Aquaculture 2026, Singapore.
Foluke Omotayo Areola is a renowned Nigerian fisheries and aquaculture professional, mentor, administrator, and international development expert with more than four decades of distinguished service in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. She is widely recognized for her pioneering leadership in Africa and globally, particularly for advancing sustainable aquaculture, food security, youth empowerment, women’s participation, and professional capacity building. She is the first African elected President of the World Aquaculture Society, making history for the African continent.
The following interview was conducted by the Secretariat of the World Aquaculture Society, African Chapter (WAS-AC) to learn more about Dr. Areola’s role and journey in serving in the World Aquaculture Society.
1. Briefly describe your academic journey and background
My academic journey was driven by a passion for food systems, aquatic resources, and community development. I pursued formal training in fisheries and aquaculture sciences at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and at Humberside College of Higher Learning, Grimsby, England. I also completed short courses, including the Science-Policy Lab (S-PoL) on Innovations for Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems at the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE); the USDA: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria/Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service short course on Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures for food security and international trade; and the MASHAV/CINADCO training program on intensive aquaculture production, Israel, among others. These experiences laid the foundation for my lifelong career in fisheries administration, aquaculture development, policy, extension, and institutional leadership. Over the years, I complemented my academic training with extensive professional development, international exposure, technical training, and continuous learning through engagement with global experts, institutions, and development programs. This journey culminated in my earning a PhD in Fisheries from Lagos State University, Lagos, Nigeria.
2. Briefly describe your professional journey
My professional journey spans more than 40 years across public service, professional associations, academia-linked initiatives, consulting, policy advisory services, and international development. I served in various technical and leadership roles within the Federal Department of Fisheries in Nigeria and rose to become the Acting Federal Director of Fisheries, Acting Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Director of Fisheries Quarantine Services. I also became the first female National President of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria. After retiring from government service, I continued to contribute nationally, regionally, and globally as a consultant, mentor, trainer, speaker, and advocate for sustainable aquaculture and fisheries development.
3. What inspired you to venture into the profession of fisheries and aquaculture?
I was inspired by the enormous potential of fisheries and aquaculture to improve livelihoods, nutrition, food security, employment, and rural development. I also recognized early that aquatic resources are essential for sustainable development, especially in developing countries. The profession gave me an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to humanity through food production, community empowerment, and the sustainable management of aquatic ecosystems. Fish is an important component in the diet of my rural community, and therefore, my interest in aquaculture emanates from a deeply rooted foundation.
4. Iconically, you were the first Director of Fisheries Quarantine in Nigeria. Briefly describe your role and achievements, challenges?
Serving in a pioneering leadership role within Nigeria’s fisheries administration was both a privilege and a responsibility. My role included strengthening fisheries governance, improving regulatory systems, promoting aquaculture development, supporting fish health and biosecurity, and facilitating stakeholder coordination across the sector.
Some key achievements included:
The challenges included limited funding, inadequate infrastructure, weak policy implementation systems, low levels of technological adoption, and the need to overcome gender-related barriers in traditionally male-dominated leadership spaces. However, I truly appreciate the mentors who shaped me into the professional I have become over the years, and hence my strong inclination towards mentoring others.
5. You were also the First Female President of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria. Briefly describe your role, achievements, and challenges.
As the first female National President of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), my focus was on strengthening professionalism, mentorship, institutional visibility, and stakeholder collaboration across the fisheries and aquaculture sector.
Some achievements included:
As President, I also secured a grant from the World Bank’s MSME Nigeria Project, implemented nationwide best-practice aquaculture training programs, strengthened members’ professional development, and increased youth participation in the sector.
The challenges were similar to those facing many professional bodies in developing countries, including funding limitations, institutional sustainability, and the balancing of diverse stakeholder expectations.
6. Upon retirement from the Government, you took a stint as a national and international fisheries and aquaculture Consultant. Briefly describe some of your iconic projects.
After retiring, I remained deeply involved in fisheries and aquaculture development through advisory work, mentorship, and international collaborations. I transitioned to national and international consulting. Notable engagements include work with FAO, AU-IBAR, WWF Norway, OHDI, FCWC, and other partners. I have led and supported iconic projects, including: a review of national fisheries policies for AU-IBAR; a midterm review of the Sustainable Blue Economy Program (WWF Norway); and the development of the first Aquaculture Welfare Training Guides for Nigeria, now used across Africa.
My work has focused primarily on aquaculture development planning, value chain strengthening, fish farmer training, youth and women’s empowerment programs, policy advisory and institutional strengthening, conference facilitation, technical training, and international collaborations with universities, development organizations, and professional associations. I have also contributed to initiatives promoting African-led solutions for food security, blue economy development, and climate-smart aquaculture systems.
7. What inspired you to join the WAS-African Chapter and to stand for election for its highest leadership position?
I joined the World Aquaculture Society- African Chapter because I strongly believed Africa needed a stronger professional platform to amplify its voice in global aquaculture. I wanted to contribute toward building networks, mentorship opportunities, scientific exchange, and institutional collaboration for African professionals.
My decision to run for leadership was inspired by a desire to serve, unite stakeholders, strengthen Africa’s global visibility, and help position African aquaculture as a major contributor to global food security and sustainable development. I received invaluable encouragement and support from peers, friends, and family, for which I am truly grateful.
8. Briefly describe your journey as President of WAS-AC for the past two years.
The journey has been demanding, inspiring, and rewarding. It has involved strengthening the Chapter’s institutional visibility, expanding partnerships, mobilizing members, supporting students and young professionals, and increasing Africa’s participation in the global aquaculture community. It also required resilience, diplomacy, teamwork, and strategic engagement with stakeholders across academia, industry, government, and development partners.
9. State a few highlights of your impact in leading a vibrant Chapter of WAS?
Key highlights of my leadership of the WAS-African Chapter include rapid membership growth (454% within one year); advocating for increased student access through complimentary memberships; stronger policy engagement at continental and global levels; elevating African voices on the global WAS Board; and presiding over the annual Aquaculture Africa Conferences (AFRAQs) and regional collaborations. These initiatives led to secondary impacts, including stronger stakeholder engagement, support for students and early-career professionals, and enhanced collaborations with other aquaculture associations, universities, and development organizations; promoting conferences, technical exchanges, and scientific participation, greater collaboration across African countries; expanded visibility of African aquaculture in global forums; and sustained momentum and excitement building toward the upcoming World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 (WA26T with AFRAQ2026), Tanzania.
10. Where do you see African aquaculture positioned in terms of long-term sustainability, based on what you have learned?
Africa has enormous potential to become one of the world’s major sustainable aquaculture regions. The continent possesses vast water resources, a youthful population, growing markets, and increasing scientific capacity.
However, sustainability will depend on:
If properly supported, African aquaculture can significantly contribute to food security, employment, trade, and economic transformation.
11. What are the challenges for African aquaculture to grow? How can these be addressed?
Three major challenges continue to hinder the sector’s growth and sustainability. One of the most significant issues is limited access to quality inputs and financing, as many farmers struggle to obtain high-quality seeds, feed, equipment, and affordable financing needed to improve productivity. Addressing this challenge requires strengthening local production systems, improving investment frameworks, and establishing farmer-friendly financing mechanisms that are accessible and sustainable.
Another major challenge is weak technical capacity and inadequate extension systems for farmers. Many producers lack sufficient technical guidance, modern training opportunities, and access to up-to-date agricultural knowledge. To address this gap, investment is needed in education, digital extension services, vocational training, and stronger collaboration among universities, industry, and government institutions.
Poor infrastructure and weak market systems also remain critical obstacles. Inadequate cold chain systems, limited processing facilities, poor logistics, and unorganized markets continue to reduce efficiency and profitability across the value chain. Promoting value chain development, encouraging public-private partnerships, increasing infrastructure investment, and strengthening regional trade integration are essential steps to improving market access and sector performance.
12. You stood for the WAS Global President-Elect position, and you won! Briefly describe this monumental move?
It was both humbling and historic. My election reflected the growing global recognition of Africa’s contributions and potential in aquaculture. It also demonstrated confidence in inclusive leadership, diversity, and the importance of bringing broader global perspectives into international professional governance. For me, it was not just an individual achievement but a victory for Africa, women, and emerging aquaculture professionals across the Global South.
Finally, I am a strong believer in God. To me, this opportunity informs me that God needs me to rise to the occasion, take responsibility, fulfill the duties of the position, and thus glorify His Name. I am certain that He does not expect me to do this alone. My role is to be a leader who is humble enough to recognize the talent in others so that together we fulfill our purpose of bettering the experience of His creation.
13. You are now on record as the first President of WAS Global from the African Continent. What does this mean?
It means Africa now has a stronger voice and representation in global aquaculture leadership. It signifies recognition that solutions to global food security and sustainable aquaculture must meaningfully include Africa. It also sends a strong message to young professionals, especially women and youth, that leadership is attainable regardless of background or geography. I hope it inspires future generations to actively participate in global scientific and professional leadership.
14. Any message to inspire women in aquaculture and the young generation of aquaculture professionals out there?
Believe in your capacity, remain committed to excellence, and never underestimate the value of persistence, integrity, and continuous learning. Do your best at all times. Our duty is to do our best and to leave the rest to God. Aquaculture offers vast opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, science, sustainability, and service to humanity. Young professionals and women should not be discouraged by barriers. Every challenge can be an opportunity for growth and leadership. Mentorship, collaboration, discipline, and passion are essential to long-term success.
15. This year, the UN has declared 2026 as the International Women Farmer. What message would you wish to relay to millions of women fish farmers and aquaculture professionals out there?
Women are central to food systems, family welfare, nutrition, and community resilience. Across Africa and the world, women fish farmers and aquaculture professionals continue to make invaluable contributions despite numerous constraints.
My message is:
Governments and institutions must also invest more deliberately to empower women by expanding access to land, financing, technology, education, markets, and leadership opportunities.
16. Any special message to aquaculture audiences?
I encourage everyone to become active participants in strengthening the future of aquaculture through professionalism, collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.
I especially encourage:
The future of aquaculture in Africa is bright, but it requires collective effort, ethical leadership, investment in people, and a commitment to sustainability. Africa must not only participate in global aquaculture – Africa must help shape its future.
See also Dr. Foluke Areola’s Acceptance Speech at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in Singapore (June 2026).
Dr Areola is scheduled to participate and officiate the World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 (WA26T), scheduled for 1-4 December 2026 in Dar es Salaam.
For more details about WA26T, visit was.org/meeting/code/AFRAQ26
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