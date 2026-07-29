Interview: Dr Foluke Areola, World Aquaculture Society President

Nigerian fisheries and aquaculture expert, Dr. Foluke Omotayo Areola has now officially assumed office as the President of the World Aquaculture Society (WAS). She was formerly inaugurated on 2 June 2026 at World Aquaculture 2026, Singapore.

Foluke Omotayo Areola is a renowned Nigerian fisheries and aquaculture professional, mentor, administrator, and international development expert with more than four decades of distinguished service in the fisheries and aquaculture sector. She is widely recognized for her pioneering leadership in Africa and globally, particularly for advancing sustainable aquaculture, food security, youth empowerment, women’s participation, and professional capacity building. She is the first African elected President of the World Aquaculture Society, making history for the African continent.

The following interview was conducted by the Secretariat of the World Aquaculture Society, African Chapter (WAS-AC) to learn more about Dr. Areola’s role and journey in serving in the World Aquaculture Society.

1. Briefly describe your academic journey and background

My academic journey was driven by a passion for food systems, aquatic resources, and community development. I pursued formal training in fisheries and aquaculture sciences at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and at Humberside College of Higher Learning, Grimsby, England. I also completed short courses, including the Science-Policy Lab (S-PoL) on Innovations for Sustainable Aquatic Food Systems at the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE); the USDA: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria/Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service short course on Sanitary and Phytosanitary measures for food security and international trade; and the MASHAV/CINADCO training program on intensive aquaculture production, Israel, among others. These experiences laid the foundation for my lifelong career in fisheries administration, aquaculture development, policy, extension, and institutional leadership. Over the years, I complemented my academic training with extensive professional development, international exposure, technical training, and continuous learning through engagement with global experts, institutions, and development programs. This journey culminated in my earning a PhD in Fisheries from Lagos State University, Lagos, Nigeria.

2. Briefly describe your professional journey

My professional journey spans more than 40 years across public service, professional associations, academia-linked initiatives, consulting, policy advisory services, and international development. I served in various technical and leadership roles within the Federal Department of Fisheries in Nigeria and rose to become the Acting Federal Director of Fisheries, Acting Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, and Director of Fisheries Quarantine Services. I also became the first female National President of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria. After retiring from government service, I continued to contribute nationally, regionally, and globally as a consultant, mentor, trainer, speaker, and advocate for sustainable aquaculture and fisheries development.

3. What inspired you to venture into the profession of fisheries and aquaculture?

I was inspired by the enormous potential of fisheries and aquaculture to improve livelihoods, nutrition, food security, employment, and rural development. I also recognized early that aquatic resources are essential for sustainable development, especially in developing countries. The profession gave me an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to humanity through food production, community empowerment, and the sustainable management of aquatic ecosystems. Fish is an important component in the diet of my rural community, and therefore, my interest in aquaculture emanates from a deeply rooted foundation.