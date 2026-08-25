Iceland: Decision time for an island nation

SFS has expressed great concern about the current aquaculture bill and believes that significant changes are needed if Icelanders are to rely on the development of value creation in the industry.

Although the goals of sustainable resource utilisation, detailed monitoring and environmental protection are both natural and necessary, SFS says, it is inevitable to consider whether fees and regulations support or hinder the development that the government says it wants to see.

Ms Marteinsdóttir said the main problem is that the proposed levy does not take into account the actual performance of the sector, despite the fact that this was an original goal in the bill.

“Between 2023 and 2025, the combined operating losses of companies in aquaculture amounted to almost ISK 20 billion (£118m).

“At the same time, the companies paid over ISK 6 billion (£35m) in specific fees and taxes to the state and municipalities.

“The problem is that companies in loss-making operations are paying such high specific fees. But it is also difficult to find an industry that has such a great capacity to increase export revenues and stimulate investment in a sensible tax and regulatory environment.

“This is important to keep in mind when discussing resource taxes and special taxation. Such taxes are generally justified when it comes to excess returns or resource rents. But when the profitability of the sector has been low or non-existent for years, concerns naturally arise that investment and risk-taking are being taxed. It is a risky game.”

She also argues that Icelandic aquaculture will soon be faced with one of the highest tax burdens anywhere.

Continuing, she argues: “Comparisons with other countries further increase these concerns. An analysis by the Norwegian consulting firm Menon Economics, which followed the SFS’s comments on the bill, states that the proposed Icelandic tax system on aquaculture will be more burdensome than the tax systems of major competitor countries when taking into account that Icelandic production has higher costs and generally lower product prices than producers in Norway and the Faroe Islands.

“It is particularly pointed out that the minimum fee in the bill means that a large part of the tax burden will in fact be independent of the companies’ performance.

“Menon’s analysis also points out that in a zero-profit situation, when revenues are just below costs, the tax burden under the Icelandic system will be higher than in comparison countries. In other words, when companies have the least capacity to bear costs, the tax burden is proportionally highest. Such an arrangement hinders investment and long-term development.”

She said Karen Ulltveit-Moe, a professor at the University of Oslo and Chair of the Norwegian Committee on Resource Rent Tax in Fish Farming, an advisory body that helps to shape Norway’s “salmon tax”, has emphasised that taxation must be based on actual performance.

During a visit to Iceland, Ulltveit-Moe pointed out that the Norwegian system was structured in such a way that the state takes a share of the profits when things are going well, but also bears part of the losses when things are going badly.

SFS points out that unlike many older industries, aquaculture still requires a lot of capital to invest in equipment, infrastructure, technological solutions, environmental monitoring, marketing and further development, as the sector is still in its development phase.

And there are plans for investments amounting to tens of billions of krónur in the coming years

It is also important to keep in mind, Marteinsdóttir adds, that Icelandic aquaculture operates in different and more difficult conditions than its competitors. The sea is colder, production processes longer and distances to markets greater. In addition, the sector’s support system is still being built.

She concedes that an industry that uses shared resources should pay a fair fee: “…but the fee must be based on actual performance, investment needs and competitive position. It must not become so burdensome that it reduces the ability and willingness of companies to invest, create jobs and build value.

“The consequences can be nothing other than lower tax revenues for the state and municipalities in the long term.”