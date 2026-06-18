Fish health: A Titanic event

If you are a virus of salmonid fish, the place to be seen (and heard about) is at the, mostly annual, meeting of the TriNation initiative,which is now in its 20th year!

The initiative (bringing together Scotland, Ireland and Norway) is no longer confined to considering viral myopathies but now includes other viruses such as IHNV (infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus) and, ISAV (infectious salmon anaemia virus).

Thus the 100 delegates who convened at Queen’s University in Belfast in April were presented with a smorgasbord of topics over the two-day conference which, in line with the ethos of TriNation, gave academics the opportunity to impart their research findings directly to industry practitioners.

As a scene-setter, TriNation veteran Marian MacLoughlin walked us through a history of the event, with a little help from the former Head of Ireland’s Marine Institute, Micheál O’Cinnéide. She explained how the event, which began as the PD (pancreas disease) TriNation initiative, has evolved over its 20 years.

The science kicked off with updates from the four geographies that now customarily report on the prevalence and impact of PD, HSMI (heart and skeletal muscle inflammation) and CMS (cardiomyopathy syndrome).

In all territories, except the Faroes where it remains absent, pancreas disease has largely diminished over the past year.

In Scotland the prevalence of clinical disease was reported as “rare” or “very rare”. The Norwegian Veterinary Institute suggested that improvements in Norway could be attributed to good collaboration between industry and the authorities in exercising control measures. One speaker even suggested that this could see the eradication of SAV (salmon alphavirus, the pathogen associated with pancreas disease) in mid-Norway. This view was not strongly shared by conference, a poll revealed.

In Ireland, mitigation through vaccination was highlighted. An interesting study in spatial correlation revealed a hitherto unknown PD risk to salmon from rainbow trout being reared in close proximity (these fish are not routinely vaccinated against SAV as they do not present with classic PD). A discussion ensued about whether trout should be vaccinated as a way of enhancing protection in neighbouring salmon farms.

Such “altruism for the common good” is great unless you are the altruist! Rapid depopulation of individual farms with clinical PD (culling) undoubtedly delivers significant benefits in reducing infection in an area, but at significant cost to the farm requiring the cull. This can be a particularly challenging calculus when an area hosts fish at different stages of the cycle.