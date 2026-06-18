Fish health: A Titanic event

If you are a virus of salmonid fish, the place to be seen (and heard about) is at the, mostly annual, meeting of the TriNation initiative,which is now in its 20th year!
The initiative (bringing together Scotland, Ireland and Norway) is no longer confined to considering viral myopathies but now includes other viruses such as IHNV (infectious hematopoietic necrosis virus) and, ISAV (infectious salmon anaemia virus).
Thus the 100 delegates who convened at Queen’s University in Belfast in April were presented with a smorgasbord of topics over the two-day conference which, in line with the ethos of TriNation, gave academics the opportunity to impart their research findings directly to industry practitioners.
As a scene-setter, TriNation veteran Marian MacLoughlin walked us through a history of the event, with a little help from the former Head of Ireland’s Marine Institute, Micheál O’Cinnéide. She explained how the event, which began as the PD (pancreas disease) TriNation initiative, has evolved over its 20 years.
The science kicked off with updates from the four geographies that now customarily report on the prevalence and impact of PD, HSMI (heart and skeletal muscle inflammation) and CMS (cardiomyopathy syndrome).
In all territories, except the Faroes where it remains absent, pancreas disease has largely diminished over the past year.
In Scotland the prevalence of clinical disease was reported as “rare” or “very rare”. The Norwegian Veterinary Institute suggested that improvements in Norway could be attributed to good collaboration between industry and the authorities in exercising control measures. One speaker even suggested that this could see the eradication of SAV (salmon alphavirus, the pathogen associated with pancreas disease) in mid-Norway. This view was not strongly shared by conference, a poll revealed.
In Ireland, mitigation through vaccination was highlighted. An interesting study in spatial correlation revealed a hitherto unknown PD risk to salmon from rainbow trout being reared in close proximity (these fish are not routinely vaccinated against SAV as they do not present with classic PD). A discussion ensued about whether trout should be vaccinated as a way of enhancing protection in neighbouring salmon farms.
Such “altruism for the common good” is great unless you are the altruist! Rapid depopulation of individual farms with clinical PD (culling) undoubtedly delivers significant benefits in reducing infection in an area, but at significant cost to the farm requiring the cull. This can be a particularly challenging calculus when an area hosts fish at different stages of the cycle.
For PMCV (piscine myocarditis virus) and PRV (piscine orthoreovirus) however, the situation remains concerning and apparently worsening. In the Faroes, fatal cardiomyopathies have historically been associated with mechanical and thermal treatments for sea lice.
However, in spite of significant substitution with prolonged freshwater treatments there has been no concomitant reduction in CMS and HMSI as was expected; in fact the latter is becoming more problematic. PRV-1, the endemic culprit virus, produces highly variable disease outcomes, suggesting that another, as yet unknown, controlling factor is at play.
Meanwhile, genomic mapping of PMCV in the Faroes has indicated that, following the move of positive stocks into closed containment, virus levels declined progressively to the point where broodfish stripped in 2024 and 2025 all tested negative.
In Norway, 42% of the 132 salmon hatcheries were reported as +ve for PRV. A variety of biosecurity measures in RAS facilities (fallowing, disinfection etc) have been assessed by the Norwegian Veterinary Institute. Successful elimination of IPNV and PRV has been variable, perhaps not surprisingly, given their resilience.
The study also reported on ISAV (a newcomer to TriNation) by illustrating a link between RAS systems found to be positive for ISAV-HPR0 (benign ISA) and sea water sites with clinical (virulent) ISA-HPRΔ.
The fact that virulence itself can show variation was suggested by Sonal Patel of the Veterinary Institute. Her work has shown that field isolates with very low clinical impact could, when used in laboratory-based trials, produce a spectrum of mortality ranging from 15-100%. Not only does this show that the virulence of individual isolates can alter over time but that our understanding of the molecular basis of this needs to improve to better inform both control of the disease as well as the development of vaccines against it.
Monitoring the viruses’ progression might now be possible using eDNA sampling according to the Technical University of Denmark which demonstrated that the presence of this virus can be detected in filtered water samples. However, where greater specificity is required, and, especially if fish are under strong suspicion of carrying PMCV, then traditional analysis of hearts and gills with qPCR is recommended.
Pathogen co-infection studies usually investigate the impact of two or more microorganisms when concurrent in the host. However, given the prevalence of viruses in farmed salmon also challenged with sea lice, a “lice and virus” study has attracted some attention. In the presented study, the outcomes of sea lice infestation on fish co-infected with either PMCV or PRV was assessed. Levels of PRV-1b (the virulent strain in Atlantic salmon) peaked earlier in “liced” fish than in controls and neither virus impaired respiratory performance. However, the inflammatory dynamics normally observed in the hearts of PMCV infected fish were affected by the presence of sea lice.
It seems that viral loading in combination with cardiac histopathology are useful indicators for the impact of selective breeding, according to Aquagen, which has found that 73% of the variation in stock resistance to CMS is associated with a single chromosome (23). Aquagen’s “low responders”, fish that have been selected for resistance to CMS and are less fazed by viral challenge, typically exhibit low levels of viral replication and cardiac pathology when compared to “high responders” when challenged.
Pharmaq shared that bred-in resistance to CMS can influence the efficacy of its experimental CMS vaccine. The vaccine’s effectiveness is enhanced in Benchmark stock that have been bred for resistance to the disease, compared to those that haven’t.
Further advances in vaccinology are being investigated in a number of animal health sectors just now as researchers explore mRNA vaccine technology following its rapid and successful development for combating SARS-Co-19 (Covid 19). Not so easy it seems for researchers investigating the platform for ISA vaccine development, where the challenge is… well… the challenge! Optimisation of the mRNA construct, its route of administration and storage still need to be improved in order to establish a reliable platform for this promising technology.
Improving outcomes following infection with viral diseases is also very much the concern of BioMar, which has illustrated how enhanced levels of EPA+DHA (eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid) in diets fed to salmon with pancreas disease serve to reduce tissue lesions in the myocardium, ventricle and pancreas. Tissue damage biomarkers were also reduced and, following challenge with HSMI, immunity biomarker levels were raised with EPA+DHA enhanced diets.
Targeted use equates to sustainable use for diets with enhanced marine ingredients, which is BioMar’s intention for deployment of its QardioHP diet.
Further efforts to mitigate the impact of disease were highlighted by Prof Nick Wade of the Roslin Institute where a new £8.5m project (“Salmon Strong”) in partnership with Mowi has been launched to improve the robustness of farmed salmon being cultivated in Scotland. The focus will be on genetics as well as nascent influences, including egg incubation temperatures and phenomics.
Infectious haemopoietic necrosis virus made its TriNation debut courtesy of Denmark where EU recognition for freedom from this disease was relinquished following its detection in rainbow trout in 2021. Studies to determine the potential threat to Atlantic salmon from this highly virulent trout isolate found that whilst initially quite benign, the isolate became virulent following a few in vivo passages.
Outcomes of virally induced myocardial pathology seem to depend upon which virus is causing the problem. Following pancreas disease, necrotic and inflammatory changes resolve leading to healing and regeneration; similarly, for HSMI. For CMS, however, lesions do not appear to regenerate well, with fibrosis / scarring (heart damage) often the result.
The use of AI as a support tool in aquatic animal health diagnostics is beginning to gain traction. Pharmaq Analytiq has pioneered a tool that can discern myocardial inflammation from normal heart tissue in a way that can be quantified for comparative scoring; a potentially powerful tool for reporting on large clinical trials.
In addition to AI, whole genome sequencing (WGS) is another relatively new tool in the box for folk interested in mapping the evolution and spatial distribution of TriNation viruses.
The Royal Veterinary College has been using WGS to map genetic reassortment during co-infections of ISAV and so track the movement and evolution of this virus during outbreaks. This can be achieved with much greater resolution than is possible with more routine RT-qPCR, important where control measures must be based on robust evidence from investigations into ISA outbreaks.
The technique has also been used to track the movement of SAV2 at the northern limit of its distribution in Norway indicating that its spread in the Helgeland coastal region is more likely due to anthropogenic factors rather than horizontal or current-mediated ones. For SAV3, WGS studies have revealed that high density farming in Hordaland has been the nucleus for this strain from which pancreas disease outbreaks in neighbouring counties have originated.
Since the last TriNation conference, it appears that PMCV has moved family, from Totiviridae to Pistolviridae and as such is now a “Pistol virus”: an accolade shared by only three other viruses, all of which are associated with fish. But are Atlantic salmon the true host?
The presence of large amounts of single stranded viral RNA in the spongiosum (spongy tissue) in the hearts of PMCV infected fish is well-documented, but this organ was, once again, described as “a blind alley for the production of new PMCV particles.”
Instead, the focus of attention for transmission and even the preferred site of replication has shifted to skin and mucus. It was even suggested that protists and fungi residing here may be the prime hosts for viable replication which poses the question: Does PMCV primarily infect salmon? Espen Rimstad of NMBU believes not.
For PRV-1, however, Salmax, in conjunction with NMBU, presented evidence that the gills may be the primary portal for infection and that gill swabs are a highly sensitive method for early detection in both experimental and field infections.
Subtyping this virus appears to be quite complex, however, with genomic evidence suggesting that the current distinction between PRV-1a and PRV-1b may be a moving feast with, once again, evidence of reassortment between the two variants during co-infections.
The difference in “severity” of pancreas disease observed between SAV2 and SAV3 has long been understood by farmers and biologists in Norway. In controlled challenges, and within two weeks of infection, SAV3 appears to replicate faster and cause more severe lesions in both pancreas and heart than SAV2 where hearts are minimally affected. The differential in the timing and severity of pathology is reflected by changes in blood biomarker levels, particularly lipase and amylase.
Since 2018, a link has been mooted between intraperitoneally delivered vaccines containing SAV antigens and the incidence of so-called “cross stitch” deformities in the vertebrae of adult salmon. A recent study by MSD Animal Health Innovation has found that foetal bovine serum (FBS), often used in viral antigen production in these vaccines, appears to behave as an unintended antigen with vaccinates producing antibodies to it. Depletion experiments demonstrated a strong association between the presence of FBS (rather than the SAV antigen per se) and the subsequent development of cross stitch deformities.
Sarah McEvoy of Mannin Salmon Ltd took us away from the laboratory and into the field, sharing her experience with a new mobile PCR machine designed for on-farm (point of care) use. According to Sarah the device delivers rapid results, greatly reducing the time between testing and acting.
This has been particularly useful in managing Piscirickettsia salmonis infections where swift interventions are crucial in mitigation management.
Continuing the theme of on-farm practical considerations, Marcus Darler of O’THREE, the Dorset-based manufacturer of diving dry suits, engaged delegates in a two-way dialogue to learn what good biosecurity should look like for dry suits that often move from farm to farm.
To round off and celebrate 20 years of the TriNation initiative, delegates attended dinner at the wonderful Titanic museum – for which, thankfully, no dry suits were required!