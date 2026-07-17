Big players place trust in the world’s appetite for salmon

Despite international upheaval and low prices, two of Norway’s largest salmon farmers, Mowi and Lerøy, have delivered strong messages of confidence in the future of the aquaculture industry.
It all seemed almost perfect three or four years ago with growing demand, rising prices and relatively stable costs.
Then came President Donald Trump and his tariffs, followed by falling prices, inflationary pressures and war in the Middle East – all of which have thrown the industry into turmoil.
The industry is also facing pressures at home following new Norwegian and Icelandic government regulations which threaten to put a brake on progress.
Despite these external and domestic issues, the two seafood giants, while not ignoring the challenges that lie ahead, remain optimistic about the future.
Take Mowi first: its annual report for 2025 (published in March) says underlying demand for salmon continues to be sound, supported by key “megatrends”. Salmon is “a scientifically proven natural superfood”, Mowi says, and other pluses include the appetising taste, look, texture and colour of this fish; and the argument that salmon is the most sustainably produced animal protein.
The estimated global value increase for salmon was 5% in 2025 against a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in demand over the past decade of 8%.
The overall global value for salmon at farm gate prices was estimated at €21 billion euros (£18bn) in 2025, up by 5% on 2024.
Prices were down in this period, of course. The estimated global blended salmon price declined by approximately 5% on a global consumption increase of 10%.
Market expectations for this year are favourable with an expectation of higher salmon prices (although they have yet to materialise) on continued good demand and modest supply growth.
It believes the underlying demand for salmon continues to be strong enough to make a favourable market supply and demand outlook for 2027.
Global consumption, including inventory adjustments, increased by 10.1% last year although there are wide regional variations.
Across Asia, demand was up by an unexpected 30.5% across all major markets while in the more mature and older established EU region, the increase was a more modest 4.8%.
Growth was particularly strong in China and Hong Kong where consumption increased by 45.7% driven by higher availability of salmon and continued shift towards home consumption.
Compared to Europe, China is a relative newcomer to the delights of salmon, making it a market which, thanks to its huge and increasingly prosperous population, can only grow further.
Mowi says its ongoing strategy is focused on growth in foodservice, retail and e-commerce, in addition to raising awareness of the salmon category and educating consumers about its products’ health and sustainability benefits.
It also believes that given the expected higher production of 8% between 2025 and 2034 and a projected world population growth of 7% over the same period, the seafood industry will most likely see a global increase in fish consumption.
By 2034, per capita fish consumption of all kinds is estimated to be 21.8 kilos (vs just 9.9kg in the 1960s).
Mowi says: “This is equivalent to another 16 million tons of seafood supply, which aquaculture is estimated to provide. According to FAO, per capita consumption is expected to increase by 2% in the period 2025–2034. South America and Asia are expected to have the highest growth, whilst negative growth is anticipated in Africa. In general, per capita fish consumption is likely to grow faster in developing countries.
“However, more developed economies should also have the highest per capita consumption,” Mowi adds.
Mowi’s 2026 Salmon Farming Industry Handbook (June 2026) says that the middle class is growing in the large emerging markets, allowing more people to eat different, and more nutritious, protein rich foods, such as fish, meat and eggs. This consumption of high-quality proteins is expected to increase.
It points out that the value of salmon sold has increased by 104% over the past decade, while volume is up by just 36% over the same period. This, says Mowi, highlights the strong underlying demand for salmon. The handbook says: “We expect the structural undersupply to persist in the coming years, with global supply growth projected at around 2% annually, while demand is expected to continue growing at approximately 8% pa. This provides favourable supply and demand dynamics for the salmon industry.”
In some ways Lerøy is able to take a wider view on seafood trends because it is not only a large salmon producer, it also farms trout, owns Norway’s largest deep sea white fish fleet and is a major seafood producer. It is also part-owner of Scottish Sea Farms, one of Scotland’s largest aquaculture businesses.
Lerøy says, in its most recent annual report, that for 2026, global supply growth is estimated at 2.4%, with Norway estimated at 2.2%. This indicates lower supply growth from this summer onwards.
It adds: “Improved quality mix in Norway has also contributed to higher exportable volumes of superior-grade fish.”
Globally the consumption growth of salmon in volume is estimated by seafood analyst Kontali to be up 8% year-on-year in 2025 and in Q1 2026 up around 15% with Europe (up 12% year on year) and others, including China (up 28% year on year) as key driving markets.
The report goes on to say: “Historically, periods of lower salmon and trout prices have supported long-term demand growth. Given continued demand growth, the market balance is expected to tighten.
“Existing licence capacity remains the foundation, while organic expansion depends on improved biological performance and external sources such as partnerships where required.
“Through disciplined execution and strategic focus, we aim to continue our long-term growth trajectory supported by clear ambitions toward 2030.”
Lerøy adds: “Growth is being built on its integrated value chain, global market reach, and strong demand fundamentals. From 2025 onward, growth will be driven by increasing volume throughput, improving capacity utilisation, and pursuing targeted partnerships and acquisition opportunities.”
Lerøy is not simply banking on increasing demand to carry it through the next few years, however. The group has pledged to continue looking hard at its cost base and efficiencies in the system in order to make sure that it can grow profitably.
The board believes cost discipline is essential to improving and protecting profitability, particularly as salmon prices have gone flat. Simply selling more fish at a low margin, or even a negative margin, clearly makes no sense.
Lerøy says, therefore: “Following periods of cost inflation and biological challenges, we are implementing a comprehensive programme to reduce the cost base and strengthen operational performance.
“Key initiatives include improving efficiency per FTE [full time equivalent member of staff], optimising flow and utilisation across processing lines, enhancing preventive maintenance to minimise downtime, and leveraging strategic partnerships such as feed collaboration.
“These actions support our long-term goal of cost leadership and a more resilient value chain... to operate at scale with greater speed and clarity, we will continue simplifying our operations and organisational structure.”
It is difficult to read the future with so many international tensions and unpredictable leaders such as Donald J Trump, but both Mowi and Lerøy are counting on the fact that people will always want to eat good food – and salmon provides just that.
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