Big players place trust in the world’s appetite for salmon

Despite international upheaval and low prices, two of Norway’s largest salmon farmers, Mowi and Lerøy, have delivered strong messages of confidence in the future of the aquaculture industry.

It all seemed almost perfect three or four years ago with growing demand, rising prices and relatively stable costs.

Then came President Donald Trump and his tariffs, followed by falling prices, inflationary pressures and war in the Middle East – all of which have thrown the industry into turmoil.

The industry is also facing pressures at home following new Norwegian and Icelandic government regulations which threaten to put a brake on progress.

Despite these external and domestic issues, the two seafood giants, while not ignoring the challenges that lie ahead, remain optimistic about the future.

Take Mowi first: its annual report for 2025 (published in March) says underlying demand for salmon continues to be sound, supported by key “megatrends”. Salmon is “a scientifically proven natural superfood”, Mowi says, and other pluses include the appetising taste, look, texture and colour of this fish; and the argument that salmon is the most sustainably produced animal protein.

The estimated global value increase for salmon was 5% in 2025 against a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in demand over the past decade of 8%.

The overall global value for salmon at farm gate prices was estimated at €21 billion euros (£18bn) in 2025, up by 5% on 2024.

Prices were down in this period, of course. The estimated global blended salmon price declined by approximately 5% on a global consumption increase of 10%.

Market expectations for this year are favourable with an expectation of higher salmon prices (although they have yet to materialise) on continued good demand and modest supply growth.

It believes the underlying demand for salmon continues to be strong enough to make a favourable market supply and demand outlook for 2027.

Global consumption, including inventory adjustments, increased by 10.1% last year although there are wide regional variations.

Across Asia, demand was up by an unexpected 30.5% across all major markets while in the more mature and older established EU region, the increase was a more modest 4.8%.

Growth was particularly strong in China and Hong Kong where consumption increased by 45.7% driven by higher availability of salmon and continued shift towards home consumption.

Compared to Europe, China is a relative newcomer to the delights of salmon, making it a market which, thanks to its huge and increasingly prosperous population, can only grow further.