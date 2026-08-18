Big plans for a small island

Islanders on Coll have invited Mowi to explore building another fish farm in Scotland’s Hebridean archipelago, in a move the compnay says will bring more jobs and families back to the island, and help tackle a housing shortage.
At the request of some members of the community, Mowi Scotland gave a presentation at the An Cridhe centre in Arinagour on 11 May, about the possibilities for Coll, its plans for the newly acquired uninhabited island of Sanda, and its operations off Muck, Rum and Colonsay.
Mowi said the possible development on Coll, which could produce 3,500 tonnes of biomass, employ 14 people, and build several new homes on the model of its Colonsay site, would “only progress … with the majority support of the local community”.
The meeting, hosted by Coll Community Council, comes as concern rises over the lack of homes and well-paid jobs in rural Argyll for young people to return to after education and to raise their families. Essential roles and local services struggle to recruit staff because workers cannot find places to live.
Argyll and Bute Council was the first local authority in Scotland to declare a “housing emergency” in 2023, a call to action to tackle the housing shortage driven by second homes, high holiday-let pressures and high building costs.
Earlier this year on Coll, which numbers 176 residents, the James Hutton Institute carried out a housing workshop as part of its research for a project called “Scotland’s Rural and Island Futures”.
The institute reported: “The inflow of money from second-home buyers living off-island has caused a rise in housing prices beyond the purchasing power of residents with local jobs.
“Additionally, many of the houses purchased by non-residents are used as seasonal holiday homes or for short-term lets. Around 75 of the available houses are permanently occupied, and around 70 are only temporarily occupied. Argyll and Bute Housing Association is planning to build around 10 new social houses.”
Workshop participants “agreed strongly” where they would like Coll to be in 20 years: “greater availability of affordable housing to rent” and “more young people returning to Coll after education, along with more new residents”.
In a follow-up letter to Coll Community Council, Mowi Scotland CEO Ben Hadfield summarised the discussions.
Mr Hadfield said: “Mowi would only wish to progress with a fish farm development with the consent of the majority of the island’s community members.
“We would need to agree a suitable location, but we are presuming this would be in a similar location to our initial proposal of 15 years ago.
“A farm in this location would likely be sized similarly to our proposed Sanda site namely, 6 x 200m circumference pens with a maximum allowable biomass of around 3,500 tonnes.”
The company added that “a typical farm like this could employ 14 people, depending on size and shift pattern”.
“Ideally staff would be employed from the island itself, or housing would be needed for employees to live in during shifts or to move here permanently.
“In some areas we have built housing for our staff that also provides accommodation options for local people.”
The presentation set out Mowi’s “experience of developing successful fish farms off the coast of Scottish islands in partnership with local communities”.
In the Small Isles, Mowi built three staff houses on Muck, as well as a staff house and staff accommodation block on Rum.
As the new owners of Sanda, off the tip of the Mull of Kintyre, Mowi showed its plans to establish a new fish farm off the uninhabited island’s east coast, and “create 14 new jobs in two shifts of seven people to include two apprentice positions”.
“We would like to re-invigorate the island itself by improving the housing stock and facilitating the opportunity to reopen the hotel / pub and accommodation,” Mowi said.
The company is currently celebrating 10 years of farming on isle of Colonsay, where it employs 12 people, and supported a 12-house development, with three used for staff.
Mr Hadfield said: “Mowi would commit to supporting a similar project for Coll if this is what the community would like.
“We would commit to a legally binding agreement for any of the community benefit and infrastructure works which were agreed with the community moving forward. We would base any community benefit fund agreed around our Colonsay agreement.
“To facilitate this we would commit to similar infrastructure projects we have undertaken on Colonsay, such as building staff and community housing and a small shorebase facility. The latter would be simply to allow pedestrian access and personal boats to service the farm; assumption being from Arinagour.
“In conjunction with this we would likely need to install a small slipway and pontoon and as in other locations, we would happily make space available for local boat users. This could even involve creating a small marina with some community moorings as well.”
Mowi reiterated: “We have no pre-proposed plans for a farm on the isle of Coll, so a new location would need to be agreed.”
The company is looking again at a “high current site” north-east of Arinagour that, as Marine Harvest Scotland Ltd, it backed away from 15 years ago. Now its farming knowledge in such sites has “changed significantly”.
Explaining what’s changed since then, it said there has been “investment in post-smolt technology to shorten seawater cycles”.
“Post-smolts are typically 0.8-1kg and are grown in more sheltered sites then transferred out. This allows us to farm in more exposed locations for shorter periods of time.”
It also said it has been “utilising new technologies which are being operated elsewhere such as Faroe Islands. We are now using 200m circumference pens which are designed for exposed conditions.
“A typical open-water island site would grow fish over 12-14 months followed by longer fallow periods.
“We would be happy to involve the community in the development process by creating a liaison group.”
In his letter, Mr Hadfield wrote “to formally offer to set up a visit to our Colonsay fish farm and shorebase facility as well as facilitating the opportunity for community members to meet with the Colonsay Community Council.
“We anticipate this could be arranged directly from Coll to Colonsay using our vessels and should be possible to organise as a day-trip depending on numbers and availability
“Should the community wish to progress further dialogue on the opportunities for a fish farm on Coll, we would be happy to come back over to Coll to discuss this in more detail with the community council or liaison through a sub-group; something which has worked well with other similar projects.”