Big plans for a small island

Islanders on Coll have invited Mowi to explore building another fish farm in Scotland’s Hebridean archipelago, in a move the compnay says will bring more jobs and families back to the island, and help tackle a housing shortage.

At the request of some members of the community, Mowi Scotland gave a presentation at the An Cridhe centre in Arinagour on 11 May, about the possibilities for Coll, its plans for the newly acquired uninhabited island of Sanda, and its operations off Muck, Rum and Colonsay.

Mowi said the possible development on Coll, which could produce 3,500 tonnes of biomass, employ 14 people, and build several new homes on the model of its Colonsay site, would “only progress … with the majority support of the local community”.

The meeting, hosted by Coll Community Council, comes as concern rises over the lack of homes and well-paid jobs in rural Argyll for young people to return to after education and to raise their families. Essential roles and local services struggle to recruit staff because workers cannot find places to live.

Argyll and Bute Council was the first local authority in Scotland to declare a “housing emergency” in 2023, a call to action to tackle the housing shortage driven by second homes, high holiday-let pressures and high building costs.

Earlier this year on Coll, which numbers 176 residents, the James Hutton Institute carried out a housing workshop as part of its research for a project called “Scotland’s Rural and Island Futures”.

The institute reported: “The inflow of money from second-home buyers living off-island has caused a rise in housing prices beyond the purchasing power of residents with local jobs.

“Additionally, many of the houses purchased by non-residents are used as seasonal holiday homes or for short-term lets. Around 75 of the available houses are permanently occupied, and around 70 are only temporarily occupied. Argyll and Bute Housing Association is planning to build around 10 new social houses.”

Workshop participants “agreed strongly” where they would like Coll to be in 20 years: “greater availability of affordable housing to rent” and “more young people returning to Coll after education, along with more new residents”.

In a follow-up letter to Coll Community Council, Mowi Scotland CEO Ben Hadfield summarised the discussions.

Mr Hadfield said: “Mowi would only wish to progress with a fish farm development with the consent of the majority of the island’s community members.

“We would need to agree a suitable location, but we are presuming this would be in a similar location to our initial proposal of 15 years ago.

“A farm in this location would likely be sized similarly to our proposed Sanda site namely, 6 x 200m circumference pens with a maximum allowable biomass of around 3,500 tonnes.”

The company added that “a typical farm like this could employ 14 people, depending on size and shift pattern”.

“Ideally staff would be employed from the island itself, or housing would be needed for employees to live in during shifts or to move here permanently.

“In some areas we have built housing for our staff that also provides accommodation options for local people.”