America learns to love sushi

He added: “It is no longer a trend. It’s a driver. It’s shaping how seafood is bought, sold, farmed, processed, and experienced by consumers every day.

“What used to sit in a narrow lane of restaurants now shows up everywhere, retail, grab-and-go, corporate dining, hospitals, universities. And it’s bringing new consumers into seafood in a way few categories ever have.”

His comments are broadly shared by the Norwegian Seafood Council which helps push salmon exports into the US.

Karine Rød Haraldsson, the Norwegian Seafood Envoy to the United States, believes that this new insight into the category in the United States could be crucial for Norwegian salmon which is a big favourite in the US despite President Trump’s tariff tantrums.

“With insights from the new report, we can now see that the sushi category is growing faster than the rest of the seafood segment. It is changing eating habits, more focus on health and the growth in grocery that is behind this development,” she said.

The NFI Sushi Council believes it exists to meet that moment. It says: “This is a place where the industry comes together to get aligned on the things that matter, how we define sushi and sashimi grade, how we think about labelling and product integrity, how we strengthen food safety, and how we support responsible sourcing as the category continues to grow.”

The Sushi Council analysis says there is still room for expansion both geographically and in new channels for sushi. A significant driver behind the growth is increased investment from Japanese players.

The report notes that major Japanese restaurant and retail companies are investing heavily in the US to compensate for declining domestic markets, including through acquisitions of sushi kiosk operators, the establishment of new restaurant concepts, and the use of automation and robotics to reduce costs and increase scalability.

This is helping to professionalise and industrialise the sushi category.

Karine Rød Haraldsson said: “Amidst this development, one ingredient stands out clearly, namely salmon. The report highlights that sushi varieties with salmon are a key driver for the category’s broad acceptance among consumers. This is largely thanks to the product’s availability, mild taste and strong link to health.

“We also see that a good alternative to Norwegian salmon, which is also an important product in the USA, is Norwegian trout, or steelhead trout as it is called here.

“It is also very suitable for sushi, and with more focus on this product we can achieve further growth for Norwegian trout in the USA.”

Sushi has evolved from being a niche food for consumers in big cities and high-end segments to becoming an everyday meal for the American public.

The report states that at least 45% of American consumers “like” or “love” sushi and a large proportion of these are from the Gen Z and millennial generations (the first roughly 15 to 29 years old and the millennials 30 to 45 years old).

For these groups, sushi has become an “everyday choice” and is perceived as a convenient and protein-rich meal.

This new development in sushi preference is also linked to broader societal trends. Americans don’t like to wait too long for their food and sushi is also perceived as a quick and easy meal, which fits into new eating habits. Consumers are replacing traditional, larger meals with multiple, smaller meals throughout the day.

The Seafood Council’s Karine Rød Haraldsson says: “Today we see that 57% of all sushi restaurants in the US are within what we call the casual and fast casual segment, while the share of fine dining has fallen significantly since the pandemic.

“Fast casual is the fastest growing restaurant format for sushi. This shows us that the sushi category is growing by expanding into simpler, more accessible concepts.”

Some of the strongest growth in recent years has come from grocery stores, where it is growing at 7% to 9% annually. It is also growing in works canteens and is particularly strong on the west coast and Hawaii.

But Karine Rød Haraldsson believes that the seafood industry cannot take sushi’s growth for granted, despite the positive growth in the category. Several of the best-selling sushi pieces today contain little fish. To ensure that seafood remains the core of the sushi category, there is a need for further innovation, she points out.

Because the sector is talking about raw fish, food safety also plays a key role and the message going out is “sushi-grade and safe to eat raw”.

It is a message accepted by American consumers, but it would only take a few unfortunate health-related incidents to undo a lot of the progress in this amazing seafood sector.