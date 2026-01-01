The SAMS Enterprise Seaweed Academy - Seaweed Nursery course focuses on European kelps and covers how to establish, maintain and monitor the health of cultures, as well as how to prepare for the deployment of seeded twine and direct seeding.

This is a two-day in-person course and will be taught through a mix of classroom teaching and laboratory practicals. You’ll have the chance to learn directly from our researchers and nursery staff, who are leading the way in cutting-edge developments across the seaweed industry.

The application deadline is 7 August 2026.