World Aquaculture Singapore 2026 looks to the future of aquaculture

World Aquaculture 2026 Singapore (WA2026) has successfully concluded with the call for innovation, food security and responsible aquaculture development.

Dr. Wendy Sealy, President, WAS, delivering her speech during the opening ceremony at WA 2026

Dr. Wendy Sealy, President, WAS, delivering her speech during the opening ceremony at WA 2026

The event was organised by the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) and its Asian Pacific Chapter (WAS-APC), hosted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and supported by conference partners including AquaPolis, James Cook University, Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Institute of Technology, and Temasek Polytechnic.

With the theme “Advancing High-Yield Production Through Nutrition, Health, Genetics, and Resources”, WA 2026, held at the Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre, reaffirmed Singapore’s position as a leading global hub for innovation, technology and sustainable aquaculture development. The event welcomed over 2,000 participants from all over the world, including researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, producers, students, exhibitors, and development organisations.

The accompanying international trade exhibition featured over 100 booths, showcasing the latest technologies, products, equipment, and services driving the advancement of global aquaculture.

The scientific and technical programme was highly comprehensive, featuring 550 submitted abstracts, including 381 oral presentations, 169 e-poster presentations, and 40 technical sessions, reflecting the rapid progress in aquaculture science, innovation, and sustainable production practices.