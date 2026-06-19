World Aquaculture Singapore 2026 looks to the future of aquaculture

World Aquaculture 2026 Singapore (WA2026) has successfully concluded with the call for innovation, food security and responsible aquaculture development.
The event was organised by the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) and its Asian Pacific Chapter (WAS-APC), hosted by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and supported by conference partners including AquaPolis, James Cook University, Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Institute of Technology, and Temasek Polytechnic.
With the theme “Advancing High-Yield Production Through Nutrition, Health, Genetics, and Resources”, WA 2026, held at the Singapore EXPO Convention and Exhibition Centre, reaffirmed Singapore’s position as a leading global hub for innovation, technology and sustainable aquaculture development. The event welcomed over 2,000 participants from all over the world, including researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, producers, students, exhibitors, and development organisations.
The accompanying international trade exhibition featured over 100 booths, showcasing the latest technologies, products, equipment, and services driving the advancement of global aquaculture.
The scientific and technical programme was highly comprehensive, featuring 550 submitted abstracts, including 381 oral presentations, 169 e-poster presentations, and 40 technical sessions, reflecting the rapid progress in aquaculture science, innovation, and sustainable production practices.
WA2026 officially opened on 3 June 2026 with a distinguished ceremony attended by international participants, government officials, and industry representatives. Opening remarks were delivered by Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry of Education, Singapore, alongside Dr. Wendy Sealy, President, World Aquaculture.
Dr Janil’s remarks underscored the importance of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration in strengthening food security and advancing responsible aquaculture development.
Keynote presentations featured leading global experts addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in aquaculture. Richard Barry, Director of Programs at the National Fisheries Institute, USA, presented on U.S. seafood market dynamics, focusing on sourcing trends and consumer behaviour in a changing trade environment. Sessions throughout the conference highlighted key themes including climate resilience, global production trends, aquatic animal health, genetics, and sustainable aquaculture innovation.
The technical programme covered a wide range of topics including aquaculture nutrition, alternative feed ingredients, disease diagnostics, epidemiology, and shrimp and prawn production systems. Special sessions hosted by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Aqua Polis highlighted Singapore’s aquaculture ecosystem and ongoing innovation efforts. The exhibition hall served as a key networking and collaboration space, enabling knowledge exchange and business development across the aquaculture value chain.
One of the highlights of WA2026 was its technical and farm tour program, offering participants the opportunity to visit local aquaculture and research facilities. Participants observed modern aquaculture operations and emerging technologies in action, including breeding, hatchery and broodstock management, as well as aquaculture research involving nucleic acid extraction, DNA/RNA analysis, and sustainability studies.
The tours also provided practical exposure to intensive production systems, facility design, biosecurity practices, tailored R&D applications, water quality management, and automated production processes. Overall, the shrimp and trout farm tours offered a guided educational experience, giving participants first-hand insight into how advanced methods are being applied to improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in modern aquaculture.
WA2026 recognised excellence across research, education, and industry through the World Aquaculture Society Awards and WAS-APC Student Awards. The awards celebrated outstanding contributions from professionals and students, highlighting the importance of developing the next generation of aquaculture leaders.
The organisers have extended their sincere appreciation to all WAS Premier sponsors: Zeigler, Blue Aqua, Aqua group, Qrill Aqua, Pharmaq by Zoetis, INVE and Devee Group as well as all exhibitors, supporting organisations, and media partners for their invaluable contributions to the success of WA2026. Special acknowledgment is extended to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the Steering Organizing Committee members, the Program Chair, session chairs, speakers, and volunteers for their dedication and leadership in delivering a high-quality international conference.
Building on the success of WA 2026 Singapore, preparations are already underway for Asian Pacific Aquaculture 2027 (APA2027), which will continue to strengthen global cooperation, innovation, and sustainability in the aquaculture sector. The event will be held from September 7-10, 2027, at Nha Trang University, Vietnam. For more information go online to worldaqua@was.org