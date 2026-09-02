WAS names Gold Sponsor for Dar es Salaam conference

The Gold Sponsor for World Aquaculture 2026 / AFRA26 has been named as leading international aid body GIZ, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

WA26T/AFRAQ26 takes place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania over December 1-4, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, combining the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) conference with the African Chapter of WAS.



GIZ will be retuerning to ts role as sponsor of the African event, sharing experiences and insights from its broad portfolio of projects working to unlock the potential of Africa’s aquatic resources for sustainable food, jobs, investment and resilient livelihoods.



The Gold Sponsorship is supported by three projects implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-funded by the European Union (EU): the Global Programme Sustainable Aquatic Food (GP SAF), ProsperAzul in Mozambique, and STAWIBLUU in Tanzania. Working in different contexts, they share a common vision: to strengthen sustainable aquatic food systems and blue economies while creating economic opportunities and protecting aquatic and coastal ecosystems.



The Global Programme Sustainable Aquatic Food (GP SAF) works to make fisheries and aquaculture more sustainable and inclusive, strengthening small-scale producers and value chains while promoting sustainable management of aquatic resources.



ProsperAzul supports Mozambique in developing a climate-smart and inclusive blue economy, combining investment and access to finance with sustainable fisheries and aquaculture value chains and the conservation of marine and coastal ecosystems.



In Tanzania, STAWIBLUU focuses on blue economy entrepreneurship and sustainable private investment, bringing together public and private actors and supporting selected mariculture value chains including seaweed, sea cucumbers, mud crabs and Artemia.



Beyond these three initiatives, GIZ colleagues from Ghana’s Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) programme and Nigeria’s Global Programme Agricultural Finance (GP AgFin) will also join AFRAQ26. Their work highlights two further dimensions that are essential for a thriving aquaculture sector: creating employment and business opportunities, and improving access to finance for emerging producers and enterprises.



Together, the GIZ projects represented at AFRAQ26 demonstrate a holistic approach to aquaculture and blue economy development – connecting sustainable production and value chains with entrepreneurship, employment, investment and finance.



As part of its engagement at AFRAQ26, GIZ will also host a dedicated side event bringing together experts and partners to discuss how these different dimensions can work together to unlock the potential of Africa’s aquaculture sector. The session will provide a platform for exchange on practical approaches, experiences and opportunities for collaboration.



“AFRAQ26 is an excellent opportunity to bring together different stakeholders and perspectives on how Africa’s aquatic resources can contribute to food security, sustainable businesses and resilient livelihoods. Our work shows that successful transformation requires sustainable production, strong value chains, investment, innovation and access to finance to go hand in hand,” said Pierre Guillibert, Head of Global Programme “Sustainable Aquatic Food”, GIZ.

The world comes to Tanzania

World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 (WA26T), the 5th Annual International Conference and Exposition of World Aquaculture Society and African Chapter of the World Aquaculture Society (AFRAQ2026) is being hosted by the Government of the Republic of Tanzania.

The event will take place in Dar es Salaam, TANZANIA, from December 1-4, 2026, at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) - a world class conference and exhibition facility in Tanzania.



Since 2022, the WAS has successfully hosted the Annual Aquaculture Africa Conferences (AFRAQs) in Egypt (2022), Zambia (2023), Tunisia (2024) and recently Aquaculture Safari, Uganda (2025). AFRAQs typically attract a diverse group of participants from nearly 100 countries - ranging from aquaculture professionals, producers, researchers, policymakers, industry representatives, development partners, students and various other stakeholders.



Nearly 2,000 participants are expected at WA26T. The event will feature prominent plenary speakers, cutting-edge research presentations, an exhibition showcasing innovations in the aquaculture sector and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share knowledge, and collaborate on addressing key challenges and opportunities facing both African landscape and the global aquaculture industry.

More information is available at was.org/meeting/code/AFRAQ26