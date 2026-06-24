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Vietnam’s Nha Trang to host major aquaculture conference

Events & Webinars News24 Jun 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

The Vietnamese coastal city of Nha Trang is set to host Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2027 following an agreement signed between Nha Trang University and the World Aquaculture Society – Asian Pacific Chapter (WAS-APC).

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Nha Trang Tower AdobeStock 1870571395 Editorial Use Only web
The Nha Trang Tower

Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2027 (APA2027), taking place over 7-10 September 2027, will bring together some of the world’s leading experts.

 

The signing ceremony officially launched preparations for the conference and was accompanied by the first APA 2027 Steering Committee meeting, bringing together representatives from academia, industry, government, and international organizations.

 

Under the theme “Blue Aquaculture for a Resilient Future: Tropical Innovation, Global Solutions,” APA 2027 will serve as a premier platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration in sustainable aquaculture. The conference will feature technical sessions covering aquaculture production, aquatic animal health, feed and nutrition, seafood processing, climate change, blue economy initiatives, offshore aquaculture, food safety, and technology transfer.

WAS APC Vietnam signing web
WAS APC representatives at the signing with Nha Trang University

Expected to attract approximately 1,000 participants and feature more than 130 international exhibition booths, APA 2027 will showcase the latest technologies, products, and services driving innovation across the global aquaculture industry.

 

The selection of Nha Trang University as host reflects its strong reputation in fisheries, aquaculture, and marine sciences, as well as Vietnam’s growing importance as a global aquaculture leader. The event is expected to strengthen international cooperation, foster new partnerships, and support sustainable aquaculture development across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

 

For more information, visit the World Aquaculture Society website at www.was.org or email worldaqua@was.com (John Cooksey) for conference, and (Mario Stael) at mario@marevent.com for the tradeshow and sponsorships details. 

 

For general enquiries contact the secretariate of the Asian Pacific Chapter at apcsec@was.org

Nha Trang University Vietnam
Nha Trang University
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