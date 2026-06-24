Vietnam’s Nha Trang to host major aquaculture conference

The Vietnamese coastal city of Nha Trang is set to host Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2027 following an agreement signed between Nha Trang University and the World Aquaculture Society – Asian Pacific Chapter (WAS-APC).

Asian-Pacific Aquaculture 2027 (APA2027), taking place over 7-10 September 2027, will bring together some of the world’s leading experts.

The signing ceremony officially launched preparations for the conference and was accompanied by the first APA 2027 Steering Committee meeting, bringing together representatives from academia, industry, government, and international organizations.

Under the theme “Blue Aquaculture for a Resilient Future: Tropical Innovation, Global Solutions,” APA 2027 will serve as a premier platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration in sustainable aquaculture. The conference will feature technical sessions covering aquaculture production, aquatic animal health, feed and nutrition, seafood processing, climate change, blue economy initiatives, offshore aquaculture, food safety, and technology transfer.