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Tanzania launches build-up to key aquaculture conference

Events & Webinars News17 Jul 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

The government of Tanzania, through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (MLF), has officially launched the World Aquaculture Tanzania 2026 Conference (WA26T). 

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Dar Es Salaam AdobeStock 182179981
Dar es Salaam will host WA26T

This event, on Monday 13 July, marks a significant step in building both national and international momentum for the conference, which is part of the global programme of events under the auspices of the Word Aquaculture Society (WAS).

 

WA26T is scheduled to take place from December 1 to 4, 2026 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, under the theme "Aquaculture Driving Blue Transformation."

 

The conference is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates from over 100 countries, placing Tanzania at the forefront of global discussions on sustainable aquaculture, food security, aquatic food systems, investment, innovation, and the Blue Economy.

 

It will feature keynote addresses from internationally renowned experts, scientific and technical presentations, policy dialogues, business-to-business networking opportunities, and an international exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, products, and services across the aquaculture value chain.

 

The launch event was held at the Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO) premises in Dar es Salaam and officiated by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Honourable Ambassador Dr. Bashiru Ally Kakurwa (MP), along with several high-level delegates from the Ministry.

 

The event included the signing of the conference’s hosting agreement, which outlines the roles and responsibilities of both the WAS and MLF. Additionally, the conference theme, branding, organizational arrangements, and partnership opportunities were unveiled, establishing Tanzania as a preferred destination for international conferences, investment, and sustainable Blue Economy development.

 

Representatives from MLF, local universities, research institutions, industry representatives—including the Aquaculture Association of Tanzania (AAT), WAS members, media, and various support entities—also attended the launch and witnessed the signing ceremony.

 

Virtual statements of solidarity were issued by the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Aller Aqua – which is WAS African Chapter Corporate Sponsor.

 

The WAS’s World Aquaculture Conferences are the premier annual gatherings of aquaculture scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, development partners, and other key stakeholders.

 

WAS said: “This event will be a unique opportunity for Tanzania to highlight its achievements, investment potential, research capability, and innovations while strengthening collaboration with global partners.”

WAS and Tanzanian Govt agreement group 2026-07-13
Launch event for WA26T

Recipe book aims to encourage aquatic foods take-up

The launch event also included the official release of the Aquatic Foods Recipe Book – Tanzania, developed by the Government of Tanzania in collaboration with WorldFish and Aquatic BioSolutions Tanzania (ABiST) under the Programme for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors in the SADC Region (PROFISHBLUE). The publication aims to promote the consumption of aquatic foods, strengthen fisheries and aquaculture value chains, improve nutrition, and create new market opportunities for aquatic food products.

 

The digital version of the book can be found online.

 

The WAS has invited conference sponsors, exhibitors, presenters (abstracts), and the general aquaculture community to register and prepare to be in Tanzania on 1-4 December, for WA26T.

 

The conference is hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy (Zanzibar), along with key sponsors such as AUDA-NEPAD, and various WAS Global Premium Sponsors.

 

For more information on registration, exhibition opportunities, abstract submissions, special sessions, travel details, and other relevant information, please visit the official WA26T website.

 

For general inquiries, contact the WAS-AC Secretariat at africanchapter@was.org.

AfricaEvents & Webinars NewsLand Based Farming & HatcheriesTanzaniaWASWorld Aquaculture 2026
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