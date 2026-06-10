Seawork Awards recognise marine achievement

Marine sustainability

The Maritime Sustainability Award sponsored by Suzuki Clean Ocean Project went to Tidal Transit for e-Ginny, the world’s first diesel to electric CTV retrofit, as well as an onshore charging station and an offshore wind turbine based-charger.

The Marine Civils Best Project Award sponsored by Port Strategy was awarded to ScaffFloat who built two bespoke pontoons, then trialled, dismantled, shipped and then rebuilt them in Africa.

The Young Person’s Development Award, sponsored by The Workboat Association, went to Harry Chase Smith from Brockenhurst College who, the judges felt. stood out in a closely contested group for showing the commitment to move from South Africa, excelled in his exams, and became the only pre-cadet to secure a cadetship from Carnival UK.

The Maritime Professional of the Year Award sponsored by Nova Shipyard was presented to Richard Brooks from Williams Shipping, for his outstanding contribution to the workboat sector, his tireless advocacy for training and safety, and his exceptional leadership of the Workboat Association.

The award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by the Maritime Journal, went to Jeremy Dale OBE from SeaSafe.​ who has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing maritime safety through innovation, technical excellence and industry leadership.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Mercator Media, was presented by Mercator Media’s CEO, Andrew Webster and awarded to Andrew Moll, Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The judging panel for this year’s Seawork Awards included: