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Seawork Awards recognise marine achievement

Events & Webinars News10 Jun 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

The 2026 Seawork Awards saw recognition for technology and expertise in the commercial marine sector. The awards, sponsored by Nova Shipyard, took place at the end of the first day of Seawork, Europe’s biggest trade show in the commercial marine and workboat sector.

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Seawork Awards 2026
Seawork 2026 Award winners

The Innovations Showcase Category Awards, sponsored for a second year by the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI), gave exhibitors the opportunity to demonstrate the latest in equipment, services, projects, and vessels introduced in the 12 months since the last Seawork Exhibition. 

The Innovations Category Awards went to: 

  • The “Spirit of Innovation” award – ST Engineering, for its ZAEL Sight.
  • Subsea and Underwater Intervention - Dynautics with Phantom 2
  • Vessel Design & Construction - ScaffFloat, with its Hoisted Access Solution
  • Marine Equipment & Electronics - Boat Lift for its Pelican Mobile Dockside Lift
  • Marine Power & Propulsion (Electrification & Future Fuels) - OS Energy, Tubercle-Assisted Propeller
  • Autonomous & Remote Operations - BMT for its Remote Operating Centre Simulator
  • Security & Safety - Seago, for its Rapid Lifejacket
  • Superyacht Connect - Mimo Connect, with its MIMO Curve 
  • Environmental / Renewable Energy- Ecomotus for its EcoPro Hydrogen Electrolyser 

Marine sustainability

The Maritime Sustainability Award sponsored by Suzuki Clean Ocean Project went to Tidal Transit for e-Ginny, the world’s first diesel to electric CTV retrofit, as well as an onshore charging station and an offshore wind turbine based-charger.  

The Marine Civils Best Project Award  sponsored by Port Strategy was awarded to ScaffFloat who built two bespoke pontoons, then trialled, dismantled, shipped and then rebuilt them in Africa. 

The Young Person’s Development Award, sponsored by The Workboat Association, went to Harry Chase Smith from Brockenhurst College who, the judges felt. stood out in a closely contested group for showing the commitment to move from South Africa, excelled in his exams, and became the only pre-cadet to secure a cadetship from Carnival UK. 

The Maritime Professional of the Year Award sponsored by Nova Shipyard was presented to Richard Brooks from Williams Shipping, for his outstanding contribution to the workboat sector, his tireless advocacy for training and safety, and his exceptional leadership of the Workboat Association.

The award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by the Maritime Journal, went to Jeremy Dale OBE from SeaSafe.​ who has dedicated more than 30 years to advancing maritime safety through innovation, technical excellence and industry leadership.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Mercator Media, was presented by Mercator Media’s CEO, Andrew Webster and awarded to Andrew Moll, Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB). 

The judging panel for this year’s Seawork Awards included: 

  • Debbie Mason, Editor, Maritime Journal
  • Jake Frith, Maritime journalist 
  • Jo Assael, Yachts Commercial Director, British Superyacht ambassador
  • Amy Mullins, ROV Team, National Oceanography Centre (NOC)
  • Rhys Jones, Head of Competence & Training, IMCA and
  • Noel Tomlinson, Maritime Sector Senior Leader & Strategist, BMT.

 

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