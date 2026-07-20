Seawork 2026: On course for the future

Seawork, Europe’s leading commercial marine and workboat exhibition, closed its doors on another landmark year, welcoming record numbers of visitors and a global community of maritime professionals to Southampton’s Mayflower Park over 9-11 June.

Seawork 2026 saw record-breaking figures. Despite the unsettled weather in Southampton, a record 7,972 visitors and 522 exhibitors came together across the three days at Mayflower Park.

Delegates from over 60 countries were represented at the show, with significant international delegations from the Netherlands, Italy and Poland.

Exhibitors included leading suppliers to the aquaculture industry as well as offshore wind, marine civil engineering, military and law enforcement, and many other sectors.

Ahead of the main show, on 8 June, the seventh edition of Speed@Seawork delivered a sold-out day of live sea trials, operational demonstrations, and high-level defence and security engagement off the waters of the Isle of Wight. The event was once again supported by the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI).

With over 20 fast vessels on the water – including, for the first time, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the live trials – and nearly 180 delegates attending, the event was fully subscribed.

Seawork 2026 delivered one of its most ambitious and forward-looking programmes to date, with a conference agenda, live technology demonstrations and industry awards that collectively reflected the pace of change reshaping the commercial marine and workboat sector.

The Seawork conference programme drew consistently strong audiences across all three days. Sessions addressed a broad range of themes including decarbonisation pathways, vessel efficiency and the evolving regulatory landscape.

The Seawork Awards, sponsored by Nova Shipyard, spotlighted excellence in innovation, sustainability and operational achievement across the sector.

The traditional Cardboard Regatta, where even reaching the finish line without sinking can be counted as a triumph, provided entertainment on the Wednesday night.