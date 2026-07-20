Seawork 2026: On course for the future

Seawork, Europe’s leading commercial marine and workboat exhibition, closed its doors on another landmark year, welcoming record numbers of visitors and a global community of maritime professionals to Southampton’s Mayflower Park over 9-11 June.
Seawork 2026 saw record-breaking figures. Despite the unsettled weather in Southampton, a record 7,972 visitors and 522 exhibitors came together across the three days at Mayflower Park.
Delegates from over 60 countries were represented at the show, with significant international delegations from the Netherlands, Italy and Poland.
Exhibitors included leading suppliers to the aquaculture industry as well as offshore wind, marine civil engineering, military and law enforcement, and many other sectors.
Ahead of the main show, on 8 June, the seventh edition of Speed@Seawork delivered a sold-out day of live sea trials, operational demonstrations, and high-level defence and security engagement off the waters of the Isle of Wight. The event was once again supported by the Society of Maritime Industries (SMI).
With over 20 fast vessels on the water – including, for the first time, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in the live trials – and nearly 180 delegates attending, the event was fully subscribed.
Seawork 2026 delivered one of its most ambitious and forward-looking programmes to date, with a conference agenda, live technology demonstrations and industry awards that collectively reflected the pace of change reshaping the commercial marine and workboat sector.
The Seawork conference programme drew consistently strong audiences across all three days. Sessions addressed a broad range of themes including decarbonisation pathways, vessel efficiency and the evolving regulatory landscape.
The Seawork Awards, sponsored by Nova Shipyard, spotlighted excellence in innovation, sustainability and operational achievement across the sector.
The traditional Cardboard Regatta, where even reaching the finish line without sinking can be counted as a triumph, provided entertainment on the Wednesday night.
One of the standout features of this year’s event was the inaugural Autonomous & Remote Operated Vessel Pavilion, delivered with the support of the Innovation Hub at the National Oceanography Centre.
Nowhere was the sense of industry momentum more apparent than in the growing focus on unmanned and autonomous vessel technology and its real-world applications. Exhibitors and speakers across the show demonstrated the rapid maturation of these technologies – from remotely operated harbour craft through to autonomous survey and inspection vessels operating in complex environments. The practical applications for offshore energy, port management, search and rescue, and hydrographic survey were front and centre.
As Professor Blair Thornton of the University of Southampton explained, demand for marine operations is exceeding supply and this is driving the push for USVs.
He said: “It’s not about replacing jobs, it’s about closing the gap to meet the sector’s demands.”
His colleague, Professor Julian Leyland, said one of the most interesting developments has been the rise of integrated systems, combining drones, surface vessels and autonomous subsea ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) to carry out large scale, partially autonomous ocean surveys.
He stressed that all this will demand an “autonomy-literate” workforce in the marine sector.
Southampton is helping to address this – for example, with a new MSc in robotics
Autonomy was also the topic of two sessions on the Wednesday, 10 June.
Danny Shipp and Rob Armstrong of naval architects BMT described the development of a rapid response craft which can operate with or without a crew, in order to carry out search and rescue, and firefighting missions in hazardous environments.
James Cowles of ACUA Ocean also explained a project aimed at addressing one of the key problems with small uncrewed surface vessels (USVs): instability, especially in choppy waters.
ACUA’s USV PIONEER uses a catamaran-like design to maximise stability, which helps when a USV is being used to carry out ocean surveys.
The two case studies illustrate how autonomy can be used to achieve different goals. Small USVs used for surveying or monitoring ocean conditions can be cheaper to run than a crewed vessel, although they do have to be exceptionally resilient because there is no crew on hand for maintenance and repairs. In the case of a rapid response craft with the option to run as a crewed vessel, there is no saving in terms of size and space, although the need for resilience is still there, but there is a major benefit in keeping a crew out of harm’s way.
In a separate conference session, speakers looked ahead to the future of USVs. Rhys Jones, Head of Competence and Training at the International Marine Contractors Association, talked about the regulatory environment – which is struggling to keep pace with the new technology.
Two key rule-setting regimes – the Defence Maritime Regulations and the International Maritime Organisation – have slightly different definitions regarding the levels of autonomy, stretching from crew-operated to fully autonomous vessels. This ambiguity matters, Jones said: “Regulation is catching up, not leading; and confusion exists between ‘automation’ vs ‘autonomy’ and ‘functional capability’ vs ‘regulatory classification’.”
He added: “Misunderstanding leads to incorrect risk perception, poorly aligned regulation and ineffective safety discussions.”
Peter Solvang, Managing Director of DP & Marine Assurance Norway AS, gave a real-world example of the regulatory problems: the rules on “dynamic positioning” (DP) vessels. These are vessels that use their own power – typically with thrusters – to maintain a fixed position. They are subject to specific safety regulations, including the need to have the option of manual backup on hand to deal with any problems.
The problem, as Solvang explained, is that uncrewed DP vessels intrinsically cannot meet this requirement, and operators are currently involved in a debate with regulators as to whether their USVs are, or are not, “DP vessels”.
The conference also featured a “Meet the Buyers” session in which workboat operators in different fields talked about their challenges, and what they need from suppliers.
The operators agreed that costs – such as fuel and crew salaries – have gone up significantly over the past decade. There are also additional regulatory requirements – for example, offshore wind suppliers need to invest in cybersecurity measures.
Brexit has caused supply chain problems for operators in the UK and Ireland – for example, replacement components from EU-based suppliers are much more expensive, require more paperwork and take longer to arrive.
Nonetheless, the industry is continuing to invest in new vessels and refits.
In an uncertain environment, collaboration, service delivery and trust are critical. Ben Wheatley of Marine Plant Hire, part of the Ancora Group, said: “Price is no longer king. Honesty and transparency are important, so be honest about what you can supply.”
Summing up another successful show Andrew Webster, CEO with organisers Mercator, said: “Seawork continues to deliver what the commercial marine sector needs most – a credible, focused and genuinely international platform to do business, share knowledge and shape the future of the industry. The 2026 edition has been our strongest yet.”
Seawork 2027 will take place from 15–17 June 2027, returning to Mayflower Park, Southampton. For more information, visit www.seawork.com
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