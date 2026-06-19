Seagriculture EU 2026 focuses on resilience, innovation and real impact

Nordic SeaFarm demonstrates mariculture in practice

In addition to the conference programme, participants joined a full-day site visit hosted by Nordic SeaFarm. The excursion included a boat visit to their seaweed cultivation site in the beautiful Grebbestad archipelago and a tour of the Tjärnö Marine Laboratory, where Nordic SeaFarm was founded and where experts from the University of Gothenburg’s Department of Marine Sciences shared insights into their current seaweed research.

The event also featured a trade show with a record 19 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies, cultivation systems, processing solutions and services for the seaweed industry. More than 50 poster presentations highlighted scientific research and industry projects, marking the largest poster contribution in the history of Seagriculture EU.

“This year’s conference showed that the European seaweed industry is continuing to grow and mature,” said Kuno Jacobs, Managing Director at DLG Markets Benelux, organiser of Seagriculture EU 2026. “It was great to see so many stakeholders openly sharing experiences, discussing challenges, and exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth.”

Networking was an important part of the event, with participants connecting throughout the conference and during the networking dinner at Gothenburg’s iconic Feskekörka, the historic “Fish Church.” The unique venue provided an ideal setting for informal discussions and international exchange within the seaweed community.

Seagriculture EU continues to serve as a key platform for connecting stakeholders across the seaweed value chain and advancing the development of a sustainable global seaweed economy.

The next edition will be Seagriculture EU 2027, taking place in Ostend, Belgium from 15 - 17 June 2027. For more information go online to www.seagriculture.eu or contact the organisers at info@dlg-benelux.com