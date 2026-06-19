Seagriculture EU 2026 focuses on resilience, innovation and real impact

Seagriculture EU 2026, one of Europe’s leading conferences for the seaweed industry, successfully welcomed 229 participants from 28 countries to Gothenburg, Sweden, from 16–18 June 2026.
Under the theme “The European seaweed industry in transition: survival, scale and real impact,” the event brought together seaweed producers, researchers, investors, policymakers, technology providers and innovators from across the global blue economy.
The conference explored how the European seaweed sector can move from promise to practice in a rapidly evolving market landscape shaped by climate challenges, changing regulations and increasing commercial expectations. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions, plenary sessions and networking activities, delegates discussed the opportunities and obstacles facing the industry as it seeks to scale sustainably and create measurable environmental and economic impact.
The conference opened with welcome addresses from Prof. Katharina Riehn, Vice President at DLG; Margareta Broang, Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Gothenburg; Renée Bengtsson, President of Region Västra Götaland; and Christer Olausson, CEO of Nordic SeaFarm.
One of the highlights of the event was the keynote presentation by Robert Carleke, Innovation Ventures Manager at Inter IKEA Group, who shared how IKEA is exploring seaweed-based materials and their potential applications “from ocean to home.” Other keynote presentations addressed topics such as financing the European seaweed industry, professionalising the sector, and the growing role of seaweed in climate mitigation and blue carbon initiatives.
Across seven thematic sessions, speakers addressed critical topics including legislation, food systems, selective breeding, biostimulants, biomaterials, financing models, biodiversity, carbon capture and industrial scaling. Discussions highlighted both the progress achieved in recent years and the practical realities of building resilient and commercially viable seaweed businesses.
A particularly engaging session, “Epic fails and honest tales: Mistakes that made us,” encouraged speakers to openly share lessons learned from setbacks and challenges encountered while developing seaweed ventures and research projects. Delegates praised the session for its honesty and practical insights into innovation and entrepreneurship within the sector.
The popular Seaweed Elevator Pitches returned once again, providing researchers, startups and industry professionals with an opportunity to present innovative projects and ideas in five-minute presentations. Topics ranged from food safety and processing technologies to biodiversity solutions and blue biorefinery development.
In addition to the conference programme, participants joined a full-day site visit hosted by Nordic SeaFarm. The excursion included a boat visit to their seaweed cultivation site in the beautiful Grebbestad archipelago and a tour of the Tjärnö Marine Laboratory, where Nordic SeaFarm was founded and where experts from the University of Gothenburg’s Department of Marine Sciences shared insights into their current seaweed research.
The event also featured a trade show with a record 19 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies, cultivation systems, processing solutions and services for the seaweed industry. More than 50 poster presentations highlighted scientific research and industry projects, marking the largest poster contribution in the history of Seagriculture EU.
“This year’s conference showed that the European seaweed industry is continuing to grow and mature,” said Kuno Jacobs, Managing Director at DLG Markets Benelux, organiser of Seagriculture EU 2026. “It was great to see so many stakeholders openly sharing experiences, discussing challenges, and exploring opportunities for collaboration and growth.”
Networking was an important part of the event, with participants connecting throughout the conference and during the networking dinner at Gothenburg’s iconic Feskekörka, the historic “Fish Church.” The unique venue provided an ideal setting for informal discussions and international exchange within the seaweed community.
Seagriculture EU continues to serve as a key platform for connecting stakeholders across the seaweed value chain and advancing the development of a sustainable global seaweed economy.
The next edition will be Seagriculture EU 2027, taking place in Ostend, Belgium from 15 - 17 June 2027. For more information go online to www.seagriculture.eu or contact the organisers at info@dlg-benelux.com
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