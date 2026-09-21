Nominations open for ALBAS learning and skills awards

Nominations are now open for Lantra Scotland’s 2027 ALBAS (Awards for Land-based and Aquaculture Skills), celebrating Scotland’s best and brightest talent from the land-based and environmental sector – including aquaculture.

The 2027 ALBAS will be the 24th event in the series of annual awards. Last year saw recognition for trainees from Scottish Sea Farms and Bakkafrost Scotland. There have been more than 500 ALBAS finalists since the awards launched in 2003.

Employers, colleges, training providers, schools and rural organisations are being encouraged to continue that tradition by nominating outstanding learners, trainees and organisations from across the sector.

Industry categories open for nominations are: animal care, aquaculture, equine, environmental conservation, fisheries management, game and wildlife, horticulture, land-based engineering, trees and timber and veterinary nursing.

An independent panel of judges will decide on the Overall Winner, Overall Runner-up and Modern Apprentice of the Year, Pre-Apprentice of the Year, then separately select awards for Higher Education, School Pupil, Secondary Schools and Research Project, as well as the Tam Tod Trophy for an outstanding young learner, the Carstairs Mentoring Award and the Anna Murray Award for Partnership Working.

Gill Simpson, Scotland Director for Lantra, said: “Land-based and environmental industries are key to Scotland’s economy, particularly in rural areas, so it’s important that we recognise and celebrate the success of our top learners, employers, training providers and partners through the ALBAS.

“I’d really encourage employers, colleges, training providers and others across the sector to think about the people they work with who deserve recognition and put them forward for an award.

“Being named as a finalist can make a huge difference to people’s self-confidence and careers, and the awards also highlight the benefits to employers of having a well-trained and skilled workforce.

“Once nominations are all in, the independent judges decide who to shortlist for interview based on what’s in the application form and what nominators say in their reference. They want to see knowledge of and passion for the industry, along with learning journeys and future plans that people have, with each of these factors having the same importance.

“The nomination is your opportunity to really bring that person’s story to life, so tell us what makes them stand out, what they’ve achieved and where they hope to go next.”

To make a nomination, visit lantra.co.uk/scotland/the-albas/ by the deadline of Monday 2 November.