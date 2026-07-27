LACQUA26 names plenary speaker

LACQUA26, the Latin American and Caribbean Aquaculture Congress taking place in El Salvador this October, has announced leading fish farming expert Dr. Luis Alejandro Vinatea Arana as one of its plenary speakers.

The conference will take place October 27–30, 2026, in San Salvador, El Salvador. LACQUA26 is organised by the Latin American and Caribbean Chapter of the World Aquaculture Society (LACC-WAS) in partnership with the Salvadoran Authority for the Blue Economy (ASEA) and with the support of the Government of El Salvador.

Over three days, the congress will bring together researchers, producers, industry leaders, students, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and international organizations to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, strengthen collaborations, and promote the sustainable development of aquaculture throughout the region.

Dr. Vinatea has built an outstanding academic and scientific career. He holds a degree in Biology, a Master’s Degree in Aquaculture, and a Ph.D. in Human Sciences from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil). He also completed postdoctoral studies in intensive shrimp farming and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for fish production.

For nearly three decades, he served as Full Professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), was a researcher with Brazil’s National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), and has been a visiting professor at universities in Colombia and Peru.

As part of the LACQUA26 Plenary Program, Dr. Vinatea will present the keynote lecture:

"Economic Efficiency of Electric Aeration in Large Aquaculture Production Units".

He will address one of the most important challenges facing modern aquaculture: optimising electric aeration systems to improve productivity, increase energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance the economic and environmental sustainability of aquaculture production.