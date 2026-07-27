ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

LACQUA26 names plenary speaker

Events & Webinars News27 Jul 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

LACQUA26, the Latin American and Caribbean Aquaculture Congress taking place in El Salvador this October, has announced leading fish farming expert Dr. Luis Alejandro Vinatea Arana as one of its plenary speakers.

Linked InXFacebook
Luis Vinatea ldscp web
Dr Luis Vinatea

The conference will take place October 27–30, 2026, in San Salvador, El Salvador. LACQUA26 is organised by the Latin American and Caribbean Chapter of the World Aquaculture Society (LACC-WAS) in partnership with the Salvadoran Authority for the Blue Economy (ASEA) and with the support of the Government of El Salvador.

 

Over three days, the congress will bring together researchers, producers, industry leaders, students, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and international organizations to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations, strengthen collaborations, and promote the sustainable development of aquaculture throughout the region.

 

Dr. Vinatea has built an outstanding academic and scientific career. He holds a degree in Biology, a Master’s Degree in Aquaculture, and a Ph.D. in Human Sciences from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil). He also completed postdoctoral studies in intensive shrimp farming and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for fish production.

 

For nearly three decades, he served as Full Professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), was a researcher with Brazil’s National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), and has been a visiting professor at universities in Colombia and Peru.

 

As part of the LACQUA26 Plenary Program, Dr. Vinatea will present the keynote lecture:

"Economic Efficiency of Electric Aeration in Large Aquaculture Production Units".

 

He will address one of the most important challenges facing modern aquaculture: optimising electric aeration systems to improve productivity, increase energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance the economic and environmental sustainability of aquaculture production.

San Salvador historic centre AdobeStock 541103372 web
San Salvador's historic centre

Call for participation

LACQUA26 will feature plenary lectures, specialized scientific sessions, oral and poster presentations, technical workshops, short courses, and a comprehensive commercial exhibition showcasing the latest products, technologies, and services for the aquaculture industry.

 

The conference offers a unique opportunity to present research findings, exchange experiences, establish new collaborations, and discover the latest scientific and technological advances shaping the future of aquaculture in Latin America and the Caribbean.

 

The LACQUA26Organizing Committee has invited researchers, professionals, students, universities, research institutions, producers, companies, and organizations involved in aquaculture to join this premier regional event.

 

Abstract Submission Deadline: July 31, 2026

Submit your abstract here:

www.was.org/Meeting/Abstract/Submit/LACQUA26

Early Registration Discount Available Until: August 1, 2026

 

Register here at www.was.org/Meeting/Registration/Submit/LACQUA26

Events & Webinars NewsFish Health & WelfareLACQUA 2026Land Based Farming & HatcheriesresearchSea Farming
Linked InXFacebook
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Maintenance Engineer (Electrician) - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£45,340 per annum£45,340 per annum
Logistics Technician - Mowi Scotland
Kyleakin, Isle of SkyeKyleakin, Isle of Skye£27,677 to £33,827 per annum£27,677 to £33,827 per annum
Assistant Farm Manager (Ardessie) - Mowi Scotland
UllapoolUllapool£37,616 to £40,555 per annum£37,616 to £40,555 per annum
HGV Driver - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Marine Operative (2 weeks on/off) - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XHIV54 8XH£34,576.30 per annum£34,576.30 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.